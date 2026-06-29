Morocco need different solutions against the Netherlands, says coach Ouahbi

Mexico. Morocco coach Nabil Ouahbi said his side's unbeaten group-stage campaign would count ‌for little when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup last 32 on Monday, insisting the knockout phase demanded a different mentality.

The Atlas Lions reached the knockout stage after earning seven points from matches against Brazil, ​Scotland and Haiti, finishing second in Group C behind the five-times champions on goal difference.

"In ​the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good ⁠performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch," Ouahbi told reporters on ​Sunday.

"But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions. That is the mentality with which we will ​enter the game."

Morocco opened with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2 to extend their unbeaten run, while the Dutch also finished on seven points after victories over Sweden and Tunisia ​and a draw with Japan.

At the 2022 finals Morocco reached the last four, while the Dutch ​made the quarter-finals, and both teams know there will be no margin for error on Monday.

Ouahbi said Morocco used ‌their ⁠final group match to carefully manage the players' workloads ahead of the knockout rounds, making several changes against Haiti to spread minutes across the squad.

"From a physical point of view, in the third match we succeeded in managing the playing time in the way we wanted," he said, having ​rested promising teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi ​in their last ⁠outing.

"I was keen to distribute the playing time across the squad so that every player had the opportunity to participate. That also allows the whole ​team to be in the best possible condition," he added.

Morocco showed different ​facets of ⁠their game during the group stage, frustrating Brazil without the ball, protecting a narrow lead against Scotland and recovering from an early setback to defeat Haiti.

Ouahbi did not disclose how he plans to approach ⁠the Netherlands ​game but said Morocco would continue to trust the qualities ​that carried them through a difficult group.