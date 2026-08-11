New season, new battles as football’s biggest leagues return

Dar es Salaam. Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Orlando Pirates head into the new season with titles to defend, while a host of ambitious challengers have made major changes in the hope of taking their place at the top.

That battle forms the backdrop to another action-packed football season on SuperSport, with the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Betway Premiership returning live on DStv.

The 2025/26 campaign produced memorable champions across Europe and South Africa. Arsenal finally ended their long wait for Premier League glory, Inter Milan set the pace in Serie A and Barcelona claimed a second successive La Liga title under Hansi Flick. In South Africa, Orlando Pirates ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ long dominance of the Betway Premiership.

Can Arsenal hold on to their Premier League crown? Will Inter remain the team to beat in Italy? Can Barcelona make it three La Liga titles in a row, or will Real Madrid’s return to the front line under Jose Mourinho change the picture? And can Pirates keep Sundowns behind them?

The Premier League begins on August 21, with Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City. Liverpool enter a new era under Andoni Iraola, Enzo Maresca takes charge at Manchester City and Xabi Alonso arrives at Chelsea. Manchester United have retained Michael Carrick following their resurgence.

Coventry, Hull City and Ipswich Town are the new faces in the top flight, with the campaign running until May 30, 2027.

Serie A starts on August 22, with Inter welcoming Monza. Cristian Chivu remains at the helm of the champions, while Max Allegri takes charge at Napoli, Ruben Amorim begins a new chapter at AC Milan and Gennaro Gattuso moves into the Lazio dugout. Venezia, Frosinone and Monza are the promoted sides.

In Spain, La Liga kicks off on August 15, with Deportivo Alaves facing Getafe. Barcelona’s bid for a third straight title will face a major challenge from Real Madrid, who have brought back Mourinho and strengthened their squad with Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

Racing Santander, Deportivo La Coruña and Malaga are also back in the Spanish top flight. Barcelona and Real Madrid will have their opening matches postponed to give their World Cup players additional recovery time.

The Betway Premiership is already under way, with Pirates beginning their title defence against Milford FC in Soweto. Sundowns will be determined to reclaim the crown, while Kaizer Chiefs begin another chapter under a new coach and newcomers Kruger United add to the competition.

The European season gets an early heavyweight clash on August 12, when UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain face Europa League winners Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup in Leipzig. The FA Community Shield follows on August 16, with Arsenal facing Manchester City at Wembley.