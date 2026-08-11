Yanga pull off stunning coup to snatch Mwalimu from Simba

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have pulled off a stunning transfer coup by securing the services of striker Selemani Mwalimu on loan from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, just days after Simba had announced that the forward would remain with the club for the 2026/2027 season.

Yanga officially unveiled Mwalimu, popularly known as Selemani “Gomez” Mwalimu, yesterday, August 11, in a dramatic development that has sent shockwaves through Tanzanian football.

The announcement came only three days after Simba featured Mwalimu in their Simba Day celebrations, where the striker publicly assured fans that he would continue playing for the club.

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“Selemani Gomez is a Mwananchi. We told you he was training with the junior team and would start the season with the senior team,” Yanga said in a post on its social media platforms.

The Citizen understands that Yanga moved quickly to secure the striker after agreeing to pay Wydad Casablanca a reported $75,000 (about Sh195 million) loan fee.

The Jangwani-based club is also understood to have offered Mwalimu an attractive salary package to convince him to make the sensational switch from Simba to their traditional rivals.

The move represents a major blow to Simba, who had publicly indicated that they had secured Mwalimu for the new season.

During the climax of Simba Day celebrations last Saturday, Simba released a video featuring Mwalimu assuring supporters that he would remain at the club for the 2026/27 campaign.

“I would like to give all Simba fans some good news. It is me, your son and your player, Selemani Mwalimu, also known as Gomez. I will be here for the 2026/2027 season. I am a genuine Simba SC player,” Mwalimu said in the video.

However, just 72 hours later, the striker was unveiled by Yanga, turning what appeared to be a settled transfer situation into one of the most dramatic twists of the Tanzanian transfer window.

Mwalimu was one of Simba’s important players last season and played a key role in the club’s campaign, making his departure to Yanga particularly significant.

His move also brings back memories of another controversial transfer involving the two rivals.

Several years ago, Simba appeared to have secured the services of midfielder Mbuyu Twite after reaching an agreement with the player and announcing his arrival.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Twite ended up joining Yanga instead, leaving Simba supporters disappointed.

Mwalimu’s latest switch is therefore likely to reignite memories of that episode while adding another chapter to the fierce transfer rivalry between Tanzania’s two most successful clubs.

The striker now joins a Yanga squad preparing for the 2026/27 campaign, with his arrival expected to add further competition to the club’s attacking options.

For Simba, meanwhile, losing a player they had only days earlier presented as part of their plans represents a significant setback as they prepare for another demanding season.