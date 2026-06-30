Paraguay declares national holiday after team shocks Germany at World Cup

Foxborough. Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared Tuesday a national holiday to celebrate the country's shock victory over Germany, which secured Paraguay a place in the World Cup round of 16.
The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
"Today, an entire country celebrates," Peña wrote on X, alongside a photograph of himself signing the decree.