Paraguay declares national holiday after team shocks Germany at World Cup

Foxborough. Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared Tuesday a national holiday to celebrate the country's shock victory over Germany, which secured Paraguay a place in the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

"Today, an entire country celebrates," Peña wrote on X, alongside a photograph of himself signing the decree.

"It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith and the strength of people who never give up," he said.

The text of the decree, also shared by Peña on social media, said Paraguay's victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

"The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement," the decree stated. "It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day."

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a public holiday following a surprise World Cup victory over Germany during the tournament.