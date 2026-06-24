Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone

Mexico. - Qatar's sports minister and national team player Assim Madibo visited Canada midfielder Ismael Kone to check on his health after he was injured during their World Cup game, the Qatar Football Association said on Wednesday.
Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their Group B clash, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.
"They were received by the President of the Canadian Soccer Association," the Gulf country's soccer governing body said on Facebook.