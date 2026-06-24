Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone

Mexico. - Qatar's sports minister and national team player Assim Madibo visited Canada midfielder ​Ismael Kone to check on his ‌health after he was injured during their World Cup game, the Qatar Football Association said on ​Wednesday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat ​by Canada in their Group B clash, ⁠during which Kone sustained a broken ​leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from ​Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.

"They were received by the President of the Canadian Soccer Association," ​the Gulf country's soccer governing body ​said on Facebook.

"This visit reflects the spirit of sportsmanship ‌and ⁠the strong relationships on and off the field. We wish the player a speedy recovery and a quick return to ​the pitch," ​it ⁠added.

The Qatar Football Association posted photos of the visit, with one ​showing the two players hugging ​each ⁠other. Kone was sitting in a wheelchair.