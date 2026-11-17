Dar es Salaam . Serengeti Boys coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu has expressed satisfaction with his players’ improvement at the Dubai Youth Challenge, saying the tournament has provided valuable preparation ahead of Tanzania’s historic FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Tanzania completed the three-match assignment unbeaten, drawing 2-2 with Venezuela and 1-1 against Australia before beating Tajikistan 1-0 in their final match on November 15.

Nsanganzelu said he was encouraged by the players’ performances and their progress throughout the competition, particularly their growing understanding of the technical and tactical demands required at the highest level.

“We are assessing our physical condition, psychology, technique and tactics,” Nsanganzelu said, explaining the importance of the international matches in preparing the team for the global competition. The results offered encouraging signs for the technical bench, with the team demonstrating resilience against different opponents before securing victory in their final outing.

Faraji Kayanda was instrumental in the campaign, scoring against Venezuela and netting the decisive goal against Tajikistan, while Hussein Mbegu scored Tanzania’s goal in the draw against Australia.

The Dubai assignment is part of an extensive preparation programme that has also taken the team to China, England and South Korea, where they faced international opposition to improve their competitiveness and match experience.

In South Korea, the Serengeti Boys recorded victories against Yeosu Marine FC Under-18 and Suwon Samsung Bluewings Under-18, gaining valuable exposure against older players. Tanzania qualified for their maiden FIFA Under-17 World Cup after reaching the final of the 2026 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they lost to Senegal on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Their continental performance was also rewarded individually, with Issa Mussa Chole named Player of the Tournament, while Dismas Athanasi finished among the competition’s leading scorers with three goals.

At the World Cup, Tanzania have been drawn in Group I alongside four-time champions Brazil, Costa Rica and the Republic of Ireland.

They will begin their campaign against Costa Rica on November 21, face Brazil on November 24 and conclude the group stage against Ireland on November 27.