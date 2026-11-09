Serengeti Boys turn focus to historic World Cup challenge

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Under-17 national football team, the Serengeti Boys, have stepped up preparations for their historic FIFA U-17 World Cup appearance by beginning a residential training camp ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The camp marks an important phase in the team’s build-up, as head coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu works to sharpen the squad’s readiness for its first appearance at the global youth showpiece, scheduled for November 19 to December 13.

The team’s preparations follow a series of international assignments aimed at exposing the youngsters to different playing styles and improving their competitiveness.

They featured in a four-team youth tournament in China in July before travelling to London for the Vertex Cup in October, where they opened with a 1-0 victory over China, courtesy of Luqman Ally’s 83rd-minute goal.

The Serengeti Boys also completed a three-match tour of South Korea, recording victories over Yeosu Marine FC Under-18 and Suwon Samsung Bluewings Under-18 before facing Busan IPark. Nsanganzelu said the matches provided valuable experience and helped boost the players’ confidence ahead of the tournament.

Tanzania have been drawn in Group I alongside four-time champions Brazil, Costa Rica and the Republic of Ireland, setting up a demanding test for the debutants.

Their campaign will begin against Costa Rica on November 21 before they take on Brazil three days later. They will complete their group fixtures against Ireland on November 27. All three matches will be played at the Aspire Zone in Doha.

The opening match against Costa Rica is scheduled for 4pm East African Time, followed by the Brazil encounter at 6pm on November 24. Their final group match against Ireland will kick off at 5pm on November 27.

Brazil provide the toughest examination on paper, having won the competition four times, while Costa Rica bring considerable experience of the tournament. Ireland, meanwhile, are appearing at the global finals for the second consecutive edition.

The expanded competition features 48 nations divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams in each group, together with the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to the Round of 32. The tournament runs from November 19 to December 13, with matches staged at the Aspire Zone complex in Qatar.

Tanzania earned their maiden World Cup qualification after reaching the final of the 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco, where their performances secured a place among Africa’s 10 representatives.

For Nsanganzelu and his players, the immediate task is to turn their continental success and international preparation into a competitive World Cup campaign, with the residential camp offering an important opportunity to refine their tactics, build cohesion and prepare for the challenge ahead.