Coin toss ends Serengeti Boys’ 2027 Afcon dream

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-17 finals suffered a painful setback after Serengeti Boys were eliminated from the CECAFA qualifiers following a coin toss that separated them from Somalia.

The unusual decision came after the two teams finished level on points, goals scored and goals conceded in Group C of the regional qualifying tournament being staged in Kigali, Rwanda;

Serengeti Boys and Somalia each collected four points from two matches, recording one victory and one draw, with both sides scoring three goals and conceding one.

With the teams unable to be separated by their results and goal statistics, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) resorted to a coin toss to determine the group winner.

Somalia emerged on the favourable side of the decision, securing progression to the semi-finals and ending Tanzania’s campaign in disappointing circumstances.

The elimination represents a bitter outcome for a Tanzanian side that had started the campaign promisingly, beating Kenya 2-0 in their opening match on October 10.

Dismass Athanas opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Godfrey Somi added the second in the 57th minute, giving the team an encouraging start to its qualification bid, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

However, the team could not secure the decisive victory against Somalia in their second Group C fixture on October 12, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Somalia took an early lead through Abdikarin Abdulkadir in the first minute before Tanzania captain Elick Yusuph equalised from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Despite creating further opportunities, Serengeti Boys failed to find a winner, leaving both sides level at the end of the contest.

The stalemate meant Tanzania’s fate depended on Somalia’s final group match against Kenya. Somalia’s subsequent 2-0 victory over Kenya brought the teams level on four points and identical goal records, setting up the decisive coin toss.

The outcome leaves Tanzania reflecting on a campaign in which its opening victory was not enough to secure progression, while Somalia will continue its pursuit of a place at the continental finals.

The semi-final line-up features Somalia, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia, with the knockout matches scheduled for October 17. The tournament final and third-place play-off are scheduled for October 19.