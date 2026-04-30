Simba break Yanga’s grip with dramatic extra-time triumph

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC delivered a statement victory over arch-rivals Young Africans (Yanga), ending years of frustration with a dramatic 1-0 win in the Union Cup final at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The decisive moment came deep into extra time when striker Seleman Mwalimu calmly converted a 119th-minute penalty, sealing the title and marking a significant shift in the balance of power between the two sides.

The victory saw Simba crowned Union Cup champions for the seventh time, drawing level with Yanga in the competition’s history.

More importantly, it ended Simba’s nearly three-year wait for a win over their bitter rivals, with their last success coming in August 2023 via a penalty shootout in the Community Shield.

Beyond lifting the trophy, the result shattered three major milestones that had underlined Yanga’s domestic dominance. Simba not only reclaimed bragging rights but also halted Yanga’s long unbeaten streak in local competitions.

The Jangwani giants had established themselves as the team to beat, enjoying a commanding run in both the Mainland Premier League and the CRDB Federation Cup.

Yanga’s last defeat in domestic competition dated back to January 7, 2024, when they lost 3-1 to APR in the Mapinduzi Cup quarterfinals at the same venue. Since then, they had gone on an extended unbeaten run, which was finally brought to an end on April 29, 2026.

The defeat also marked the first domestic loss for Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves since taking charge on October 25, 2025. Under his leadership, the team had enjoyed a remarkable run, including lifting the 2026 Mapinduzi Cup.

Mwalimu once again proved to be Simba’s talisman in the tournament.

Introduced in the 26th minute after Anicet Oura was forced off with a thigh injury, the forward made an immediate impact.

He had already scored decisive goals in earlier matches against Mafunzo and Mlandege, and he repeated that feat on the biggest stage.

The final itself was a tense and tactical affair, with both sides showing caution and discipline. Neither team managed to break the deadlock in regulation time, as clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Even in extra time, the match appeared destined for a penalty shootout until a moment of individual brilliance and pressure changed everything.