One winner, one loser as Yanga, Simba clash in Union Cup final

Dar es Salaam. Traditional rivals Young Africans and Simba are set for a thrilling Union Cup final tonight at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, with both sides chasing silverware, pride and momentum ahead of another meeting just days later.

Kick-off is at 8:15pm, with the match expected to deliver intensity as the two giants continue a rivalry that has grown even fiercer in recent seasons.

The encounter also places head coaches Pedro Goncalves and Steve Barker under the spotlight as they search for the right tactical formula to outwit each other.

This will be only the second meeting between the two coaches, following their goalless Mainland Premier League draw on March 1 at the same venue. It also marks the third clash between the teams this season, after Yanga secured a 1-0 win in the Community Shield earlier in the campaign, although both coaches were not yet in charge at the time.

Yanga head into the final buoyed by recent dominance in the fixture. Simba last defeated their rivals on August 13, 2023, and have since gone seven matches without a win. In that run, Yanga have recorded six victories, while one match ended in a draw, a record that adds pressure on Barker to deliver a turnaround.

For Pedro, the challenge is different but equally demanding. He must ensure his side maintains its edge and avoids complacency in a match where small details often decide the outcome.

On the pitch, Yanga will rely on a strong attacking unit featuring Pacome Zouzoua, Prince Dube, Duke Abuya, Maxi Nzengeli, Mudathir Yahaya and Allan Okello. The midfield and forward lines have combined effectively throughout the tournament, with Dube leading the scoring charts and Okello providing creativity.

At the back, Yanga are expected to line up with Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mohamed “Tshabalala” Husein and Israel Mwenda, with Djigui Diarra in goal. The defensive unit has been relatively solid, though it will need to be at its best against Simba’s attacking threats.

Simba, meanwhile, will look to their key players including Clatous Chama, Seleman Mwalimu, Yusuph Kagoma, Anicet Oura and Libasse Gueye to make the difference. Chama’s creativity and Mwalimu’s finishing ability have been central to their progress to the final.

Defensively, Simba will depend on Shomari Kapombe, Nickson Kibabage, Rushine De Reuck and Ismael Toure.

The backline has been impressive so far, heading into the final without conceding a goal in the tournament. Both teams reached the final in convincing fashion. Yanga thrashed Muembe Makumbi City 4-0 before defeating Azam FC 2-1, while Simba overcame Mafunzo 1-0 and Mlandege 3-0.

Beyond tonight’s clash, attention will quickly shift to their next meeting on May 3 at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

While that league fixture allows for a draw, tonight’s final must produce a winner, raising the stakes even higher.