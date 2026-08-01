Simba launch 90th anniversary celebrations with historic Simba Day 2026 plans and new kits

Dar es Salaam. Simba's annual Simba Day celebration in 2026 is set to be a landmark occasion as the Tanzanian giants mark 90 years since the club’s establishment.

The celebrations officially began with the unveiling of the club’s special 90th anniversary logo at Ngorongoro, combining football heritage with Tanzania’s tourism identity as Simba prepare for a memorable milestone season.

The anniversary theme has also been reflected in Simba’s new 2026/27 playing kits, with the white away jersey featuring a special 90 Years Anniversary message on the sleeve as a tribute to the club’s proud history and legacy.

Simba Day 2026 will be one of the biggest events in the club’s calendar, with supporters expected to witness the official unveiling of the technical bench, new signings and the club’s ambitions ahead of the new campaign. The event will also include a friendly match as part of the celebration.

Simba have officially unveiled their new home, away and third kits for the 2026/27 season, introducing designs that combine the club’s traditional identity with a modern style.

The home kit stays faithful to Simba’s famous colours, featuring a bold red shirt with darker red vertical stripes and matching red shorts. The design represents the club’s long-standing connection with the colour that has become a symbol of Simba’s identity.

The away kit introduces a more modern look, with a white shirt featuring a red gradient fade at the bottom, red detailing around the collar and sleeves, and matching white shorts with red side panels.

Completing the collection is the third kit, which comes in royal blue with a darker blue pattern, paired with blue shorts to provide a distinctive alternative option for the 2026/27 campaign.

Simba’s kit designer and club sponsor JayRutty praised the creativity and quality behind the new designs, insisting the latest collection represents a new standard in Tanzanian football.

"It is a beautiful kit that tells the full story of Simba Sports Club. Even the fabric quality is excellent. This year we decided to take a different approach. Previous kits had similar designs with changes mainly in colour, but this time each kit has its own unique design. I can assure you these are jerseys that have never been seen before in Tanzania," JayRutty said.

Speaking during the launch of Simba Week 2026 in Ngorongoro, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Deputy Commissioner Aidan Makalla highlighted the importance of connecting sport and tourism.

"This is a very big occasion for us. It is the first time a major club in Africa has come to launch its week and its jersey in this way. This will remain a historic moment. As you know, next year AFCON will be hosted with our country among the organisers, and this has shown us how sports can be connected with tourism. It has taught us something new," Makalla said.