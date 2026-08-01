Tanzania moves to overhaul science policy as innovation takes centre stage in Vision 2050





Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is preparing one of its most significant policy reforms in science, technology and innovation as the government seeks to position research, innovation and advanced technologies at the centre of the country's economic transformation over the next quarter century.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has announced plans to undertake a major review of the country's Science and Technology Policy, with the possibility of replacing it altogether with a new Science, Technology and Innovation Policy that reflects today's rapidly evolving global landscape.

The move is expected to create a stronger institutional framework that supports the entire innovation ecosystem—from researchers and universities to entrepreneurs, industries and technology start-ups—rather than focusing solely on individual innovators.

Education, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Adolf Mkenda, unveiled the plan on July 30, 2026 while announcing preparations for the 2026 National Education, Skills and Innovation Week, scheduled to take place at Usagara Secondary School in Tanga from August 15 to 24.

The reforms come as Tanzania intensifies efforts to build a knowledge-driven economy under Vision 2050, where science, digital technologies and innovation are expected to play a leading role in creating jobs, improving industrial productivity and strengthening national competitiveness.

"We are reviewing the Science and Technology Policy and will later propose major amendments or even develop a completely new policy that could be called the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy," Prof Mkenda said.

He said the government's objective is to establish an institutional system capable of nurturing the entire innovation value chain, ensuring innovators receive sustained support from idea generation to commercialisation.

"The goal is not simply to support individual innovators, but to strengthen the whole innovation ecosystem so that ideas can grow into products and businesses that benefit the country," he added.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said the existing policy was developed under a different global environment and now requires substantial updating to respond to today's technological realities.

"It is important that the policy reflects the current global environment. The ministry will soon begin the formal government process to update it so that it provides clear guidance on science, technology and innovation in the country," she said.

The policy review comes at a time when countries across Africa are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and research commercialisation as engines of economic growth.

Alongside the policy reforms, the government is also encouraging Tanzanians to embrace locally developed technologies and innovative products to create a stronger domestic market for home-grown inventions.

Officials said guidelines have already been prepared to ensure locally developed innovative products and services receive priority consideration, helping innovators transform research outcomes into commercially viable enterprises.

Meanwhile, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation in the ministry, Prof Ladislaus Mnyone, said the government has approved a strategy to increase the participation of Tanzanians living abroad in identifying opportunities that can support local innovators.

He noted that innovation scouting is no longer limited to the national Makisatu innovation competition, with new mechanisms now in place to identify promising innovations across the country.

"So far, 90 local government authorities have established Science, Technology and Innovation Desks where innovators can receive guidance and be linked with the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology and other partners for technical and financial support," Prof Mnyone said.

Through these innovation desks, inventors can access government support, mentorship and networks that help move ideas from laboratories and workshops into the marketplace.

Prof Mkenda said this year's National Education, Skills and Innovation Week will bring together ministries, higher learning institutions, technical colleges, teacher training institutions, research organisations, technology companies, innovators, development partners, primary and secondary schools, as well as private sector players.

The annual event will provide a platform to showcase technological breakthroughs, exchange ideas and discuss strategies for strengthening education, skills development and innovation in line with national priorities.

It will also feature the national Makisatu Innovation Competition, which has been held annually since 2019 and has produced several successful inventions, including avocado oil extraction machines now being sold commercially, solar-powered school bags, wheelchairs for people with disabilities and smart water meters.