Simba SC target fourth straight win as Coastal Union test awaits

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League resumes today with two round four matches, as Simba seek to maintain their perfect start to the 2026/2027 campaign when they face struggling Coastal Union at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

The Msimbazi Street giants will kick off at 7pm, shortly after Mashujaa host Kagera Sugar at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in a 4pm encounter. The two matches present contrasting battles, with Simba looking to strengthen their position at the top while Coastal Union and Kagera Sugar fight to move away from the lower reaches of the table.

Simba go into the match in second place with nine points from three matches, having won all their games. Young Africans lead the table on the same number of points but have a superior goal difference of plus nine, compared with Simba's plus four.

The Reds have also been efficient rather than spectacular, scoring six goals and conceding two. Their campaign began with a 2-0 victory over Kagera Sugar before they followed it with a 2-1 win against Pamba Jiji and another 2-1 success away to Singida Black Stars.

A fourth consecutive victory would therefore take Simba to 12 points and put further pressure on Yanga, who currently enjoy the advantage in goal difference. More importantly, it would underline Simba's early title credentials under coach Steve Barker.

Barker has already stressed the importance of collecting maximum points if Simba are to remain among the leading sides.

“Our goal is to get a lot of points in these games. We want to win our games and that will give us a good chance. This is a good start for us and we have to continue to build from here,” said Barker.

The coach, however, will expect greater discipline from his players after three Simba players have been sent off in their opening three league matches.

David “Duchu” Kameta was dismissed against Kagera Sugar, Ibraheem Jabaar saw red against Pamba Jiji, while Anthony Mligo became the third player to be sent off in the 2-1 victory over Singida Black Stars.

Coastal Union arrive in Dar es Salaam under pressure. They have collected just one point from three matches, leaving them 14th with a minus-four goal difference. They have conceded six goals while scoring only two.

The gulf in early-season form makes Simba favourites on paper, but Coastal Union's position could make them particularly dangerous. A positive result would provide a significant lift to a side already struggling for consistency.

The recent head-to-head record also favours Simba, who have four wins and one draw in the last five meetings. Earlier at Lake Tanganyika Stadium, Mashujaa, ninth with three points, will meet Kagera Sugar, who sit 15th with one point. Mashujaa have won once and lost twice, while Kagera have drawn once and lost twice.

The wider table shows an early battle forming behind the leading pair. Azam and Polisi Tanzania have seven points each, while Geita Gold and Mbeya City have six.