Chama, Oura fire Simba SC to second Mainland league win

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League giants Simba have maintained their perfect start to the season after recording a 2-1 victory over Pamba Jiji FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium yesterday.

The result gave Simba their second consecutive victory and lifted them to the top of the league table with six points from two matches.

Pamba Jiji, meanwhile, remain 13th with one point from their opening two matches. Simba took the lead in the 18th minute when Clatous Chama reacted quickest following a goalmouth scramble to fire the visitors ahead.

The Reds doubled their advantage 12 minutes later through Anicet Oura, who finished from a well-created move after receiving a good pass from Libasse Gueye. Despite controlling the match and protecting their two-goal advantage, Simba finished the game with 10 players after new signing Ibraheem Jabaar was shown a straight red card for an elbow challenge on a Pamba Jiji player.

Jabaar’s dismissal means Simba have now seen players sent off in straight red-card incidents in each of their first two league matches.

In their opening fixture against Kagera Sugar, defender David Kameta, popularly known as Duchu, was also shown a straight red card following a foul.

Interestingly, both incidents were reviewed and decisions were made with the assistance of Football Video Support (FVS), highlighting the growing influence of the technology in the Mainland Premier League.

Pamba Jiji FC pulled one back through Idriss Diomande, who converted a penalty in the 77th minute after Hussein Semfuko committed a foul inside the box.

Simba’s two red cards have also provided an early talking point for Simba, who have otherwise made an impressive start under their new technical set-up.

Yesterday’s victory was particularly important as Simba continue their push for the league title, with the club expected to face stronger tests as the season progresses.

For Pamba Jiji, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first victory of the campaign after two matches. They will now look to improve their performance in the coming fixtures as they seek to climb away from the lower part of the table.

Meanwhile, Mbeya City breathed new life into their NBC Premier League campaign after recording a 2-0 victory over Dodoma Jiji FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya yesterday.

The result gave Mbeya City their first victory of the new season after they opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Geita Gold.

The three points also strengthened their position in the early league standings, lifting them to fourth place after two matches. Willy Mwani opened the scoring for the hosts in the eighth minute, giving Mbeya City an early advantage and setting the tone for a strong performance in front of their home supporters.

Dodoma Jiji attempted to respond but struggled to break down a disciplined Mbeya City defence, with the hosts maintaining their lead into the second half.