South Africa coach Broos hails team tactics after 1-0 win over South Korea

South Africa coach Hugo Broos before the match. PHOTO |  REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Mexico. South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised his team for their tactical performance after they beat South ​Korea 1-0 in their Group A World Cup showdown ‌on Wednesday, reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

"I think we played a very good game tactically. It was very ​good; everyone did their job... I'm very proud ​of the performance of my team," Broos said.

"It ⁠was an emotional moment. We came here to Mexico ​and we wanted to survive the group stage... And that ​for me was really a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but also for me, because as ​I've said in the past it probably will be ​one of my last games of my career."

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"When the Koreans had the ‌ball ⁠we tried to cover all the spaces and I think we succeeded. But when we had the ball it was dangerous for them because we used the ​spaces that they ​gave us. ⁠We had quick plays and we have players who can find their spaces."

"Today you ​saw a team that believed in itself... On ​Sunday ⁠again you will see a team that will believe in itself and that will fight for the 90 minutes, ⁠and ​more if we have to. And ​then we will see. But let's hope we come out with a ​good result."

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