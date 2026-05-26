Tanzania face Egypt as Morocco, Senegal renew rivalry in Afcon

Dar es Salaam. The stage is set for a thrilling semi-final showdown at the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after Tanzania’s Serengeti Boys booked a historic last-four clash against Egypt, while hosts Morocco prepare for a fiery reunion with defending champions Senegal.

The two semi-finals will be played on May 29 at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with Tanzania facing Egypt before Morocco take on Senegal in a contest already loaded with tension, history and unfinished business.

Tanzania’s qualification has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest stories. The Serengeti Boys displayed resilience, courage and attacking flair in their dramatic 3-3 quarter-final draw against Algeria before holding their nerve to secure a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

Twice coming from behind, the East Africans showed remarkable composure under pressure, qualities they will need again against a confident Egyptian side that dismantled Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Egypt have looked sharp, clinical and tactically disciplined throughout the tournament, with Khaled Mokhtar scoring twice as the young Pharaohs overwhelmed their opponents before half-time in the last eight.

Their quick transitions and organised defending have made them one of the favourites for the title, but Tanzania’s fearless attacking style and fighting spirit suggest another upset cannot be ruled out.

For Tanzania, reaching the semi-finals already represents a major milestone, but the Serengeti Boys now stand just one victory away from a first-ever U-17 Afcon final.

However, much of the spotlight will fall on the explosive second semi-final between Morocco and Senegal, a fixture overshadowed by one of the most controversial episodes in recent African football history.

The two sides were at the centre of dramatic scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

Senegal initially appeared to have secured a 1-0 extra-time victory courtesy of Pape Gueye’s decisive goal, seemingly sealing a second continental crown.

But the match descended into chaos late in regulation time after Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty.

Furious with the decision, Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest for nearly 17 minutes before eventually returning following discussions with match officials.

Morocco’s hopes of winning in normal time were then dashed when Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved the penalty, preserving the deadlock before Senegal struck in extra time.

The controversy, however, did not end there.

Following an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Caf’s Appeal Board later ruled that Senegal had violated tournament regulations by leaving the field without the referee’s permission. In March 2026, Caf overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 default victory, officially declaring the hosts champions.

The ruling sparked fierce debate across African football, with opinions divided over whether tournament regulations or sporting merit should prevail.