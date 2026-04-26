Tanzania drawn in tough Group C as Caf unveils new U-17 AFCON format

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s U-17 national team, the Serengeti Boys, have been handed a challenging draw for the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, where they will compete in Group C against Mali, Angola and Mozambique.

The draw, conducted by Confédération Africaine de Football, sets up a competitive tournament scheduled from May 13 to June 2, with Mali—last edition’s runners-up—emerging as the group’s strongest opponents.

CAF has introduced a new “festival-style” format for this edition, with most matches and team activities centralized at the Mohammed VI Football Complex. Only key fixtures such as the opening match, semi-finals and final will be staged at separate venues.

The innovation is aimed at improving logistics, ensuring consistent playing conditions and enhancing player development through a more immersive tournament environment.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has intensified preparations with a training camp in Arusha. The technical bench is focusing on fitness, tactical discipline and team cohesion to prepare for physically demanding opponents.

The stakes are high, as the top eight teams will qualify directly for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, while third-placed sides will enter play-offs for remaining slots.