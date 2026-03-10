Tanzania Prisons coach braces for Yanga test in league clash

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed Shadrack Nsajigwa has admitted that his side faces a daunting task when Tanzania Prisons take on defending champions Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) in a Mainland Tanzania Premier League encounter scheduled for Thursday.

The match was initially planned to be played at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

However, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) recently imposed a ban on the venue, forcing Tanzania Prisons to search for an alternative ground.

As a result, the fixture will now be staged at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Nsajigwa acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge awaiting his team, noting that playing against the reigning champions and current league leaders demands maximum concentration and commitment from his players.

“Yanga are the defending champions and they are also leading the league table. To face such a team you need determination and discipline throughout the match,” said Nsajigwa during a telephone interview.

He explained that preparations have been slightly affected by the late venue change, which requires the team to travel and adjust their training schedule.

Despite the logistical challenges, the coach insisted that the squad remains focused on the task ahead.

“All my players are currently in good health. As you know we will not use Sokoine Stadium anymore, so we must travel and organize training sessions at the new venue. I will confirm the final health status of the squad a day before the match,” he added.

Since taking charge of the club recently, Nsajigwa has overseen two matches in the Mainland Premier League.

His first match ended in a goalless draw against Azam FC at Sokoine Stadium, a result that offered some encouragement for the struggling Mbeya-based side.

However, the team later suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat at home against Championship side TMA in another encounter.

The results highlight the difficult position Tanzania Prisons currently find themselves in as the league campaign progresses.

While they have shown moments of defensive resilience, the team has struggled to convert chances and collect crucial points.

Facing Yanga therefore presents both a challenge and an opportunity.