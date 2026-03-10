TOC elections set for April 12 after constitution changes

Dar es Salaam. Aspirants seeking the presidency and vice presidency of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) will be required to pay a Sh1 million nomination fee as the national Olympic body prepares for its leadership elections scheduled for April 12 in Dar es Salaam.

The elections were initially scheduled for December 14, 2024, but were later suspended by the government over constitutional issues that required review and amendments.

The situation was later resolved after the government, through the Registrar of Clubs and Sports Associations, endorsed amendments to the TOC constitution. The revised document was also approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), paving the way for the long-awaited polls.

Chairman of the TOC Election Committee, Ibrahim Mkwawa, said yesterday that a total of 12 positions will be contested during the organisation’s General Assembly.

According to Mkwawa, the positions include the President, Vice President and 10 Executive Committee members who will form the governing body of the organisation for the next term.

He explained that, apart from paying the Sh1 million nomination fee, candidates seeking the presidency and vice presidency must possess at least a bachelor’s degree.

Meanwhile, candidates contesting for positions on the Executive Committee will be required to pay a nomination fee of Sh500,000 and must have a minimum academic qualification of Ordinary Secondary Education (Form Four).

Mkwawa further noted that the composition of the 10-member Executive Committee will reflect the structure of the Union, with equal representation from both sides. Five members will come from Tanzania Mainland while the other five will represent Zanzibar. He also revealed a significant change in the leadership structure, noting that the Secretary General position will no longer be filled through elections. Instead, the role will now be filled through a professional recruitment process.

The post is currently held by renowned former middle-distance runner Filbert Bayi, who has been serving as the committee’s Secretary General.

Mkwawa said nomination forms will be available from March 14 at the TOC headquarters in Dar es Salaam and at the main library in Zanzibar to allow interested candidates from across the country to collect and submit their applications.

He added that the election committee will receive appeals from April 1 to April 3. Decisions on the appeals will be issued on April 4 by the Appeals Committee chaired by Richard Sinamtwa, alongside members Georgina Mulebya and Jamal Nassor Adi, popularly known as Karume.