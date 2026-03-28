Tanzania slips three places in latest FIFA rankings

Typically, when a higher-ranked team loses to a lower-ranked side in the FIFA rankings, it drops in position while the lower-ranked team climbs.
Elsewhere in the region, Kenya national football team has moved up one place to 112, while Uganda national football team remains in position 88. Rwanda national football team has also climbed one place from 130 to 129.
Among member states of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, South Sudan recorded the biggest improvement.
South Sudan national football team has moved up to position 164 from 169, while Burundi national football team has risen two places from 145 to 143.
At the top of the global rankings, Spain national football team continues to lead, ahead of France national football team, which has climbed one place to second, while Argentina national football team has dropped one place to third.