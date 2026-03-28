Tanzania slips three places in latest FIFA rankings

The Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, has dropped three places in the latest rankings released by the FIFA this month.

According to the rankings published on Friday, March 27, 2026, Tanzania is now placed 113th, down from position 110 in the previous rankings released in February.

The recent 1-0 defeat to the Liechtenstein national football team in the FIFA Series is seen as a key factor behind the drop, as their opponents were ranked 205th before the match.

Typically, when a higher-ranked team loses to a lower-ranked side in the FIFA rankings, it drops in position while the lower-ranked team climbs.

Elsewhere in the region, Kenya national football team has moved up one place to 112, while Uganda national football team remains in position 88. Rwanda national football team has also climbed one place from 130 to 129.

Among member states of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, South Sudan recorded the biggest improvement.

South Sudan national football team has moved up to position 164 from 169, while Burundi national football team has risen two places from 145 to 143.