Tanzania to face Uganda, Rwanda without Fei Toto

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars have departed for Marrakesh, Morocco, ahead of two international friendly matches against Uganda and Rwanda, but will be without influential attacking midfielder Feisal Salum, popularly known as “Fei Toto”, after he was ruled out through injury.

The national team is scheduled to face Uganda on June 5 before taking on Rwanda on June 9 during the Ffifa international window, with the matches expected to help the technical bench assess players and continue preparations for future assignments, including continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Information Officer Clifford Ndimbo confirmed that Fei Toto reported to camp as required but was later withdrawn after medical examinations revealed he would not be fit to feature in either match.

“Fei Toto joined the team in camp, but after undergoing medical assessments, it was established that he is not in a condition to play the two friendly matches.

The technical and medical teams agreed that he should not travel with the squad,” said Ndimbo. Despite the setback, Ndimbo expressed confidence in the rest of the squad, noting that all other players are fit and ready for the assignments in Morocco.

“Other players are in good condition and ready for the matches. The preparations have gone well and the team is looking forward to the two encounters,” he added.

The friendlies will also mark an important step for Argentine coach Miguel Gamondi as he continues shaping his squad.

However, Gamondi did not travel with the first group of players and is expected to join the team in Morocco after the conclusion of the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations final involving Tanzania’s Serengeti Boys and Senegal tonight.

Gamondi is expected to arrive alongside two rising stars from the Under-17 side, Luqman Mbalasalu and Kassaim Juma, who have earned maiden call-ups to the senior national team following impressive performances in Morocco.

The duo have been instrumental in Tanzania’s historic run to the AFCON U-17 final, the first time the country has reached the championship match of the continental youth tournament.

Mbalasalu has attracted attention with his pace, creativity and attacking flair, while Kassaim has won praise for his composure, discipline and consistent displays throughout the competition.

Their inclusion in the Taifa Stars squad underlines Tanzania’s growing commitment to integrating promising young talent into the senior team setup.

The 24-man squad selected by Gamondi features a blend of experienced players and emerging talents drawn from clubs in Tanzania and abroad. Domestic giants Simba SC, Young Africans and Azam FC contribute the bulk of the squad, while several foreign-based players add valuable international experience.