Foreign-based stars return as Taifa Stars head to Morocco

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars are expected to leave for Morocco on Saturday ahead of two international FIFA friendly matches against Uganda and Rwanda scheduled for early next month in Marrakesh.

The matches are part of Fifa’s international calendar and are expected to provide head coach Miguel Gamondi with an important opportunity to assess his squad as Tanzania continues preparations for upcoming continental and World Cup qualifying assignments.

Taifa Stars will first face Uganda on June 5 before taking on Rwanda on June 9 in what promises to be two highly competitive East African encounters.

Already coach Gamondi is already in Morocco with Tanzania’s national U-17 team, the Serengeti Boys, who have qualified for the semifinals of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Argentine tactician has been closely monitoring the youth side’s impressive campaign while finalising preparations for the senior national team camp.

The Taifa Stars squad named for the Morocco trip includes a blend of experienced senior players, locally based performers and foreign-based professionals currently featuring in Europe, Asia and North America.

Domestic league powerhouses Azam FC, Simba and Young Africans dominate the squad selection, reflecting the strong performances of their players in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League season.

Goalkeepers named in the squad are Zuber Foba of Azam FC, Aishi Manula of Azam FC and Yona Amos of Pamba Jiji.

Defenders selected include Pascal Msindo (Azam FC), Nickson Kibabage (Simba SC), Ibrahim Hamad (Young Africans), Elias Lawi (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Vedastus Masinde (Simba SC), Mohamed Mussa (Mashujaa FC), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe FC, Turkey), Mohammed Sagaf (Eastbourne, England) and Abdukarim Kiswanya of Namungo FC.

The midfield department features some of the country’s most influential players, including Mudathiri Yahya of Yanga, Charles M’mombwa of Floriana FC in Malta, Alphonce Mabula of Shamakhi in Azerbaijan, Bakari Msimu of Coastal Union and Tarryn Allarakhia of Rochdale FC in England.

Also included is Azam FC playmaker Feisal Salum, who has enjoyed another outstanding season in the Mainland Premier League and currently leads the league scoring charts with 14 goals.

The attacking line includes experienced Taifa Stars forward Simon Msuva of Al-Talaba in Iraq, Simba SC striker Selemani Mwalimu, Cyprian Kachwele of HFX Wanderers in Canada and Said Khamis, who plays for Immigration FC in Malaysia.

The inclusion of foreign-based players is expected to strengthen the squad with international exposure and tactical maturity, while local-based stars will be keen to impress the technical bench ahead of future competitive matches. Several players enter the camp in strong form following impressive performances for their clubs this season.

Salum, Yahya and Mwalimu have all been among the standout performers in the domestic league, while overseas-based players such as Novatus Dismas and Haji Mnoga continue gaining valuable experience abroad.