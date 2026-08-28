Toure, Nzengeli keep Yanga flying, overtake Simba at summit

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) maintained their perfect start to the NBC Premier League season yesterday, defeating Pamba Jiji 2-0 to reclaim top spot and extend their winning streak to four matches.

The defending champions produced another commanding display at the top of the table, collecting 12 points from four matches, the same tally as rivals Simba, but moving ahead on goal difference.

Yanga have now scored 13 goals and conceded only two, underlining the attacking strength and defensive solidity that have characterised their opening weeks of the campaign.

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For new signing Cheikh Ibrahima Toure, the victory provided a personal breakthrough as he scored his first goal for the club since arriving at the Jangwani side.

Maxi Nzengeli opened the scoring in the 17th minute after making good use of a well delivered assist from Toure.

The Ivorian forward controlled the ball before setting up Nzengeli, who kept his composure to beat the Pamba Jiji defence and give Yanga an early advantage. Five minutes later, Toure turned provider into scorer.

The striker doubled Yanga's lead in the 22nd minute, finishing a well delivered pass from Namibian forward Peter Shalulile to open his account in Yanga colours.

The goal was a significant moment for Toure, who had been waiting for his first competitive strike since joining the champions.

With a 2-0 advantage, Yanga continued to dominate proceedings and created several opportunities to extend their lead before half-time.

However, a lack of composure in front of goal denied them a more emphatic scoreline as Pamba Jiji struggled to cope with the champions' attacking pressure.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Yanga controlling much of the game but again failing to convert several chances.

Despite the missed opportunities, the result was enough to secure another three points and keep the champions' perfect record intact. The match also provided an opportunity for Yanga's new recruits to make their debuts.

Midfielder Freddy Ngoma made his first appearance for the club and remained on the pitch for 74 minutes before being replaced by Aziz Andambwile.

Former Simba striker Seleman Mwalimu also made his Yanga debut after coming off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Toure.

His arrival added another dimension to Yanga's attacking options as the club continues to build a squad capable of defending its league crown and competing on multiple fronts.

The result leaves Yanga and Simba level on 12 points, with both sides unbeaten after four matches. Yanga's superior goal difference, however, has put them back at the summit.

The champions have also made an impressive attacking statement, scoring 13 goals in their opening four games while conceding just two.