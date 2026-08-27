Simba leapfrog Yanga after Coastal Union win

Dar es Salaam. Anicet Oura supplied the moment of inspiration and Oliver Toure delivered the finish as Simba maintained their perfect start to the 2026/2027 Mainland Tanzania Premier League season with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Coastal Union today on August 27, 2026.

Toure’s 75th minute header settled a tense contest in which Simba dominated for long periods but again struggled to convert their opportunities, leaving coach Steve Barker with another reminder that his side must become more clinical if they are to sustain their challenge for the title.

Oura provided the crucial pass that allowed Toure to break the deadlock, with the striker rising to meet the delivery and directing his header into the net to finally end Coastal Union’s resistance.

The victory moved Simba to 12 points from four matches, maintaining their 100 per cent record and keeping them firmly among the early contenders for the championship. Defending champions, Young Africans (Ganga) are second with nine points from three matches.

The result also continued Simba’s impressive defensive start, with the club registering another clean sheet.

However, the scoreline did not reflect the amount of attacking pressure exerted by the Msimbazi side, particularly during the first half.

Simba created several promising openings but repeatedly failed to apply the finishing touch. Coastal Union defended deep and worked hard to frustrate their opponents, forcing Simba to be patient in their search for an opening.

The visitors continued with the same approach after the break as Barker’s players increased the pressure.

Simba appeared to have been handed a golden opportunity when they were awarded a penalty, but the decision was overturned following a review by the Football Video Support (FVS), further increasing the tension around the encounter.

With the match seemingly heading towards another frustrating result for Simba, Toure finally produced the breakthrough.

The goal was particularly important for Barker, whose team had controlled much of the match but lacked the efficiency required in the final third.

For Coastal Union, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first victory of the campaign and struggling at the lower end of the standings.

The two sides entered the match from contrasting positions. Simba were second with nine points from their opening three matches, while Coastal Union had collected only one point and occupied 14th position.

The latest victory also strengthens Simba’s recent dominance in this fixture. They won both league meetings against Coastal Union last season, recording a 2-0 victory before a 2-1 success in Tanga.

But while Simba will celebrate another three points, Barker will be conscious that the bigger challenge lies ahead.