Mkombozi Bank shareholders pocket Sh2.4 billion in dividend

Dar es Salaam. Shareholders of Mkombozi Commercial Bank have started receiving their 2025 dividend after the lender set aside Sh2.4 billion for the payout, while urging investors to claim Sh502 million in dividends that remain uncollected from previous years.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Respige Kimati, said yesterday that shareholders approved a dividend of Sh100 per share at this year’s annual general meeting, with the payment being funded from accumulated profits.

The payout will benefit the bank’s more than 16,000 shareholders across Tanzania, with the amount payable to each investor depending on the number of shares held and subject to applicable tax deductions.

“The dividend has already been set aside from the bank’s accumulated profits and the money is ready for shareholders to collect,” Mr Kimati said.

He said, for example, that a shareholder with 10,000 shares would be entitled to Sh1 million before tax deductions.

“It is important for all shareholders to collect what they have invested because these are the fruits of their investment,” he said.

Despite the latest payout, the bank still has about Sh502 million in unclaimed dividends from previous years.

Mr Kimati said Sh42 million relating to 2016 remained unclaimed, while another Sh60 million from 2017 had yet to be collected. The largest outstanding amount, about Sh400 million, relates to 2024 dividends.

He said the challenge was largely linked to the high number of shareholders holding relatively small numbers of shares, which could discourage them from following up on their dividends.

“Some shareholders have only a few shares and may feel that it is inconvenient to follow up on a small amount of money. But the truth is that this is part of their investment and they should collect it,” he said.

The bank is using various channels, including media campaigns and engagement with groups that supported its establishment, to reach shareholders with unclaimed dividends.

Bank reports strong first-half performance

Meanwhile, Mkombozi Commercial Bank reported strong performance in the first half of 2026, recording profit before tax of about Sh8.7 billion.

The figure is nearly half of the Sh17 billion profit before tax recorded for the full year in 2025.

“We see ourselves as being halfway through the journey compared with last year, and we are confident that we will perform even better in the remaining half because of the plans and strategies we have in place,” Mr Kimati said.

The bank’s loan book increased by about 10 percent, from Sh189 billion in 2025 to Sh207 billion in the first half of 2026.

Customer deposits also rose by 12 percent, from Sh248 billion to Sh272 billion, supporting growth in the bank’s lending capacity and deposit base.

Mr Kimati said the bank remained within regulatory requirements, with a capital ratio of more than 20 percent, liquidity of 30 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of 53 percent.

The lender is also expanding its digital services, with more than 10 hospitals and 175 schools using its payment collection systems, while more than 400 parishes use its Sadaka Digital platform.