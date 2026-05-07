Okello shines as Yanga beat KMC to tighten grip on top spot

Dar e Salaam. A second-half goal by Allan Okello earned defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) a hard-fought 1-0 win over KMC at the KMC Complex yesterday, keeping them at the summit of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

The decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when Okello fired a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area after a well-timed assist from Shekhan Ibrahim.

The Ugandan midfielder’s clinical finish proved enough to separate the two sides in a closely contested match.

Yanga dominated possession for long periods, controlling the tempo with neat passing and constant attacking movement.

However, they found it difficult to break down a resilient KMC defense in the first half, with the hosts sitting deep and relying on counterattacks.

After the break, Yanga stepped up their intensity, pressing higher and creating more chances. Their persistence eventually paid off when Ibrahim split the defence with a clever pass, allowing Okello to strike the winning goal.

The victory sees Yanga maintain their lead at the top of the table with 51 points from 21 matches, extending their unbeaten run to 15 wins and six draws.

For KMC, the defeat leaves them bottom with nine points, deepening their relegation worries as the season heads toward a decisive finish.

Meanwhile, the Mainland Premier League resumes tomorrow with two fixtures lined up across different venues, as teams continue their push for crucial points at this decisive stage of the season.

According to the fixture schedule, the first match will see TRA United take on Azam FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, with kickoff set for 4pm.

The encounter is expected to be highly competitive, with Azam FC aiming to strengthen their position near the top of the table while TRA United look to upset one of the league’s strong sides.

Later in the evening, Namungo FC will face Mashujaa FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi, with the match scheduled to start at 18:30. Both sides head into the clash seeking maximum points as they battle to improve their standings and avoid slipping further down the table.