New winger Abushiri ready for the challenge at Yanga

Dar es Salaam. Newly signed Young Africans (Yanga) attacking midfielder Juma Issa Abushiri has said he is ready to embrace the pressure and expectations that come with playing for Tanzania’s most successful club, vowing to repay the faith shown in him by helping the Mainland champions achieve more success.

The 18-year-old, popularly known as Chuga Boy, recently completed a three-year move from Fountain Gate FC after Yanga moved quickly to secure one of the country's most promising young talents.

Speaking to The Citizen, Abushiri described joining the Jangwani-based club as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, adding that he is fully aware of the demands and responsibility that come with wearing the green and yellow jersey.

“I know Yanga is a big club with passionate supporters and high expectations, but I am not afraid of that pressure. I am ready for the challenges because this is the kind of opportunity every young player dreams of,” he said.

Abushiri believes the intense competition for places at Yanga will accelerate his development rather than intimidate him.

“I have come here to learn, compete and improve myself. There are experienced players in the squad, and training alongside them will make me a better footballer. I am ready to fight for my place and contribute to the team's success,” he said. The talented midfielder had been linked with a move to Belgium before choosing Yanga, insisting the opportunity to join the Tanzanian giants was too important to pass up. “Europe is every player's dream, but I believe Yanga is the right place for me at this stage of my career. The club will give me the platform to develop, compete in major competitions and eventually achieve my long-term ambitions,” he explained.

Although Yanga are yet to begin pre-season training, Abushiri said he is eager to get started under new head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and focus on earning his place in the squad.

“Training has not started yet, so once we begin, people will see what I can do. I am ready for the challenge,” he told The Citizen.

Abushiri's arrival adds depth to Yanga's midfield as the reigning Mainland Premier League champions prepare to defend their domestic titles and mount another strong campaign in continental football during the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, Yanga have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season by unveiling more new signings. In addition to Abushiri, the club has signed midfielder Rasmi as it looks to add quality and depth across the team.