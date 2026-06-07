Yanga, Simba, Azam set for FIFA cash boost as World Cup 2026 club benefits programme expands payouts

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland big guns, Young Africans (Yanga), Simba SC and Azam FC are among Tanzanian clubs set to benefit from FIFA’s expanded Club Benefits Programme (CBP), a global compensation scheme tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026 that rewards clubs for releasing players to national teams during both the qualification campaign and the final tournament.

The development places Tanzania’s football heavyweights in line for fresh financial inflows from world football’s governing body, in recognition of their long-standing contribution to national team duty through player development and release.

The programme is particularly significant for Yanga, Simba and Azam, who have consistently supplied key players to the Taifa Stars as well as other national teams across Africa during the World Cup qualification cycle, strengthening their eligibility for multiple payments under the scheme.

Under the qualifying stage arrangement, FIFA will pay clubs approximately USD 2,360 for every World Cup qualifying match in which one of their registered players featured while on international duty. The payment also extends to players included in the matchday squad, including substitutes, increasing the scope of compensation for participating clubs.

The initiative is part of FIFA’s broader effort to strengthen cooperation between clubs and national teams, while ensuring that clubs are financially recognised for releasing players during international windows, which often disrupt domestic league schedules.

Record $355 million fund increases support for clubs worldwide

FIFA has confirmed a record USD 355 million fund for the 2026 CBP cycle, representing a 70 per cent increase compared to the previous World Cup edition. The fund is structured under a renewed agreement between FIFA and the European Football Clubs (EFC), reflecting a broader commitment to club football development.

For the first time, the programme includes World Cup qualifying matches, with USD 100 million allocated specifically for this phase. Based on 905 qualifying fixtures, clubs are expected to earn an average of around USD 2,360 per player, per match depending on involvement.

A further USD 250 million has been reserved for clubs whose players participate in the final tournament, scheduled for June 11 to July 19, 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States. These payments will be calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, taking into account squad selection and the duration of each player’s involvement with their national teams.

The remaining USD 5 million will be set aside for administrative costs linked to programme implementation, with any balance directed back into global club football development under the FIFA–EFC agreement.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the expanded model as a landmark step in recognising the contribution of clubs worldwide, noting that the inclusion of qualifiers ensures “more clubs than ever before” benefit directly from the World Cup cycle.

European Football Clubs (EFC) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also welcomed the revised structure, saying it strengthens the partnership between clubs and national teams while ensuring a fairer distribution of financial rewards across all levels of the game.