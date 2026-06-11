Zanzibar Heroes-Uganda Cranes friendly postponed

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) has announced that the international friendly match between the Zanzibar national football team, Zanzibar Heroes, and Uganda’s national team, The Cranes, has been rescheduled

The match had been scheduled to take place tomorrow at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar and was expected to attract football fans from across the region.

ZFF Secretary General Hussein Ahmada Vuai confirmed the development, saying the decision was made due to unavoidable reasons that prevented the fixture from being played as planned.

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“The match has been rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons. We have already informed the Uganda Football Federation about the decision,” Vuai said.

He explained that both football governing bodies remain committed to staging the match and are working together to identify a suitable date.

According to Vuai, the new date will be announced later after consultations between the two sides are completed

The friendly had generated considerable interest among football supporters, as it was expected to provide both teams with valuable international exposure and an opportunity to assess their preparations ahead of future assignments

The match was also viewed as an important occasion for strengthening sporting relations between Zanzibar and Uganda while giving local fans a chance to witness high-level international football at the New Amaan Complex.

For Uganda, the fixture represented another opportunity to gain competitive match experience following recent disruptions to its international schedule.

Zanzibar Heroes were also expected to use the encounter as part of their preparations for upcoming regional and international competitions.

While the rescheduling may disappoint supporters who had been looking forward to the match, football authorities have assured fans that efforts are underway to ensure the fixture takes place on a future date.