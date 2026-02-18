Huwel aims for African Rally success after NRC triumph

Dar es Salaam. After a triumphant campaign in the 2025 National Rally Championship (NRC), Mkwawa Rally Team driver Ahmed Huwel is now setting his sights on the African Rally Championship (ARC), aiming to extend his domestic success to the continental stage.

Huwel concluded the 2025 NRC season in dominant fashion, securing the overall driver’s title with 128 points, comfortably ahead of Randeep Singh who finished with 112 points, and Gurpal Singh Sandhu who accumulated 107 points.

His consistency and strategic approach throughout the season allowed him to remain at the top of the leaderboard, navigating challenging stages and varying conditions with remarkable skill.

The 29-year-old driver’s mastery was not limited to the headline championship. Huwel also dominated the NRC 2 category, clinching the title with 130 points, showcasing his versatility and ability to perform across multiple classifications.

This dual triumph highlights his tactical acumen, as he targeted points across different categories rather than focusing solely on the overall crown.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Huwel expressed his excitement about the upcoming continental campaign. “I want to show my prowess in the African Rally Championship, and my main target is to do my best,” he said.

Reflecting on his previous absence from the NRC, he added, “As you know, I did not compete in the NRC for a long time due to various reasons.

That allowed me to maintain focus on other matters. I returned with a bang and managed to be consistently on the podium. I am going to approach the ARC the same way I did in the NRC, facing prominent drivers from across the continent with full determination.”

The 2026 ARC calendar promises a rigorous and challenging season, featuring events in Burundi, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

First held in 1981 and won by rally legend Shekhar Mehta, the championship has grown into Africa’s premier rally series.

The most successful driver in its history is Zambian veteran Satwant Singh, who captured an unprecedented eight championship titles, while the reigning 2023 champions are Karan Patel and navigator Tauseef Khan from Kenya.

The African Rally Championship has a rich legacy, with events spanning the continent, including Madagascar, although few rallies take place in or north of the Sahara.