Huwel, Singh, Nahdi in fierce battle for national rally crown

Dar es Salaam. The 2025 Tanzanian National Rally Championship (NRC) is heading toward a dramatic conclusion, with three drivers, Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh, and Waleed Nahdi locked in a tense battle for the title ahead of the Guru Nanak Rally, scheduled for next month.

After four exhilarating rounds, Huwel of Iringa leads the standings with 105 points, followed by Singh of Dar es Salaam on 88 points, while Nahdi sits third with 80 points.

The trio has dominated the season and remains in contention for the ultimate silverware, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive finale.

According to NRC regulations, the winner of the final leg will be awarded 30 points, with the runner-up earning 25 points, and points continuing to drop progressively for subsequent finishers.

That structure keeps the title mathematically open, though Huwel remains in a commanding position.

Huwel on the brink of history

For Ahmed Huwel, this could be a landmark season. Having already clinched two major victories this year, in the Morogoro and Arusha’s NRC’s rounds.

Huwel needs only to finish the Guru Nanak Rally to reclaim the national title he first won in 2007. His consistent performances, including strong podium finishes earlier in the campaign, have given him a 17-point cushion over Singh.

Driving a Toyota Yaris Gazoo, Huwel has symbolized the sport’s new technological chapter, challenging the long-standing dominance of Subaru and Mitsubishi cars.

A win or even a finish in the top five would be enough to confirm his championship triumph, officially ending the two-decade reign of the traditional rally giants.

Singh eyes redemption

For Randeep Singh, who currently stands second, the final round presents both opportunity and pressure.

The Mitsubishi Evo 9 driver must finish strongly in Arusha, preferably ahead of Huwel to keep his championship hopes alive. Should Huwel retire or fail to finish, Singh could snatch the title with a top-two result.

Singh’s season has been impressive, highlighted by consistent top-three finishes, including a solid performance in the second and fourth rounds.

Known for his aggressive driving style and technical precision, Singh remains the biggest threat to Huwel’s bid for glory.

Nahdi still in the chase

Meanwhile, Waleed Nahdi, sitting third with 80 points, remains an outside contender for the crown.