KCB East Africa Golf Tour lands in Tanzania, set to roar at Lugalo Golf Club

Dar es Salaam. The highly anticipated KCB East Africa Golf Tour is teeing off in Tanzania this at the prestigious Lugalo Golf Club course on Saturday, September 20, 2025, marking another milestone in the regional golf calendar.

More than 200 golfers are expected to take part in the tournament, all vying for a coveted spot in the grand finale set to take place in Kenya in December.

The final event will feature teams from five East African countries, with each team comprising four players. The teams are from Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and the hosts, Kenya.

Related Sports Tanzanite represent Tanzania in KCB East Africa Golf Tour finals in Kenya

The winning team will compete for a grand prize of Sh20 million, which will go toward sustainability initiatives in the region.

This marks the latest leg of the tour, which has already successfully hosted tournaments in Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda, before arriving in Tanzania then Rwanda.

Speaking yesterday, Gabriel Lekundayo, representative of the KCB Group Businesses Director and Managing Director said that all preparations are complete and golfers are ready for the stableford event.

“This is the second year we are hosting these major tournaments across East Africa. We are confident that the Tanzanian team will perform exceptionally. The winners will form a team of four players to compete at the grand finale in Kenya, and we believe they will make the country proud.”

The Tanzanian team will be officially named “The Tanzanite Team”, symbolizing the country’s rich mineral heritage and promoting tourism and national pride.

“This is an opportunity to promote Tanzanian tourism as we engage with other countries like Kenya,” said Lekundayo.

He said that they believe Tanzania team will pose a stiff challenge and bring the title home.”

Representing the Club chairman, Cornel David Mziray who is the Club Manager said the preparation are underway confirming that players will come from all corners of Tanzania to participate in what promises to be a memorable tournament.

So far, 127 players have registered and are ready to tee off, with the tournament set to be played in the Stableford (Matchplay) format.

The Tanzania leg is expected to not only boost regional sportsmanship but also foster stronger cross-border relationships and promote sustainability through sport.

Meanwhile, Lugalo Golf Club’s Golf captain, Major Japhet Masai, praised the high level of participation, particularly among young players, and stressed the importance of the Tanzanian leg.