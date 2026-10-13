Lugalo’s Dunia wins inaugural Kilombero Open golf tournament

Morogoro. TPDF Lugalo Golf Club golfer Isiaka Dunia was crowned overall champion of the inaugural Kilombero Golf Open 2026, taking home Sh1.2 million after three days of competition at Kilombero Golf Course, which concluded last Sunday.

Hosted by Kilombero Sugar and sponsored by National Bank of Commerce (NBC Bank), FES, UNITRANS and Bwana Sukari, the competition provided a platform for golfers to demonstrate their abilities while supporting the growth of the sport.

Speaking at the conclusion of the tournament, Kilombero Sugar Company Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager Victor Byemelwa said collaboration between businesses and sports stakeholders was important in creating opportunities for talent development and promoting golf in Tanzania.

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“Kilombero Sugar believes in the power of collaboration to create meaningful opportunities and bring people together. Hosting the Kilombero Golf Open reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sporting excellence, encourage participation and provide golfers with a platform to showcase their talent,” he said.

Dunia (pictured) said winning the inaugural title had motivated him to continue improving his game and participating in more competitions.

“This victory gives me more motivation to improve my game and participate in more competitions. The tournament has also provided an opportunity to compete with players from different clubs, learn from one another and continue developing our skills,” he said.

NBC Bank Head of Large Customer Transactions and Deposits Jimmy Miyalize reaffirmed the importance of private sector support in expanding participation and improving golfing standards.

“Continued support from the private sector and other stakeholders is important in creating opportunities for golfers, encouraging wider participation and raising the standards of the sport in Tanzania.

Partnerships such as this help provide players with platforms to demonstrate their abilities and inspire the next generation of golfers,” he said.