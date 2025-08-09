Mzize brace fires Taifa Stars into CHAN history

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, carved their name into the history books of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after sealing their maiden qualification for the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in a tense Group B clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium today, August 9, 2025.

In front of a lively home crowd, the hero of the night was striker Clement Mzize, whose two first-half goals powered the Stars to victory and kept their perfect record intact.

The 21-year-old forward has now joined Kenya’s Austin Odhiambo in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

Early lead and Mzize’s brilliance

Tanzania wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Mzize opening the scoring in the 13th minute.

His goal electrified the home fans and set the stage for a memorable night."

Barely seven minutes later, the in-form striker struck again following a good pass from midfielder maestro Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum free kick.

With two goals in the bag before the half-hour mark, the Taifa Stars looked in full control, dictating tempo and pushing for a third.

Madagascar refused to fold without a fight. Their persistence paid off in the 34th minute when Mika Razafimahatana pulled one back, finishing off a well-worked move orchestrated by Lalaina Cliver Rafanomezantsoa.

Coach Hemed Morocco made strategic substitutions to shore up the midfield, bringing in fresh legs to maintain defensive solidity.

Though the match ended without further goals, the intensity never dipped, with both teams pushing until the final whistle.

Group B standings

Historic achievement

The victory took Taifa Stars to nine points from three matches, scoring five goals and conceding just once.

It is a landmark moment for Tanzania, who had never progressed past the group stage since the CHAN tournament was introduced in 2009.

With one group game remaining — against the Central African Republic on August 16 — Tanzania are already guaranteed top spot in Group B.

This also means they will face the second-placed team from Group A in the quarterfinals on August 22 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm.

Mzize chasing golden boot

Mzize’s brace brings his tally to three goals in the tournament, level with Kenya’s Odhiambo.

His clinical finishing and intelligent movement have been instrumental in Tanzania’s success so far.

The stadium roared with joy at the final whistle, with fans waving flags and chanting the team’s name.