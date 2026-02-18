Nanauka starts football talent hunt initiative supported by CRDB Bank

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of State in the President’s Office for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, has announced his commitment to discovering and developing sports talent, while calling on young people to fully engage in sports as one of the key pathways to employment and a better future.

Minister Nanauka, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mtwara Urban Constituency, made the remarks during the official opening of the Nanauka Cup tournament, currently underway at Chikongola Primary School grounds in Mtwara Municipality.

He said the tournament is aimed at identifying and nurturing young talents, particularly in football, by providing them with opportunities for both academic and professional development. He explained that through the tournament, which is sponsored by CRDB Bank, young players who demonstrate outstanding ability will be selected and placed in various sports institutions for further development. He noted that this step will enable them to reach higher levels of competition at both national and international stages.

According to Minister Nanauka, the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to ensure that talents are identified early and provided with appropriate support and empowerment.

He further said that through special arrangements, some exceptionally talented youths will be given opportunities to travel abroad for advanced football training.

This exposure, he added, will enhance their skills and experience while opening doors to employment in major sports clubs and institutions.

“Sports present a huge employment opportunity for young people. As your Member of Parliament, I have recognized this importance and decided to launch this tournament to provide youths with a platform to showcase their talents. I sincerely commend our sponsors, CRDB Bank, for the great support they have provided in making this tournament a success,” said Minister Nanauka.

He added that the launch of the Nanauka Cup marks only the beginning of fulfilling his pledge to promote sports development within the constituency and beyond, and called upon sports stakeholders, the private sector, and the community at large to support these efforts for the broader benefit of young people and national development.

On his part, Senior Manager Youth Banking at CRDB Bank, Mshindo Magimba, said the bank consistently prioritizes young people who carry the nation’s future vision by putting in place strategies that help them achieve their dreams.

“At CRDB Bank, we recognize the importance of sports. That is why whenever an opportunity arises to participate, we do not hesitate to offer our support.

We believe the Nanauka Cup will be a platform to uplift many young people in Mtwara. I assure the youths of Mtwara that we stand with them at all times,” said Magimba.