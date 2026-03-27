NMB backs diplomatic golf event to support vulnerable children

Arusha. NMB Bank Plc has strengthened its commitment to community development by sponsoring the upcoming International Diplomatic Golf Tournament with sports gear valued at over Sh5 million.

The two-day tournament, set for March 28–29, 2026, will be held at the scenic Kili Golf Club in Usa River, Arusha Region. The event is expected to attract more than 95 golfers from across East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Speaking to journalists in Arusha on March 27, 2026, NMB Clock Tower Branch Manager, Praygod Godwin, said the bank’s support includes 150 T-shirts, caps and towels for participants.

He noted that NMB has sponsored the tournament for five consecutive years, highlighting the bank’s long-term commitment to sports development and social responsibility.

“At NMB, we believe sports are a powerful bridge for connecting communities, nurturing talent and boosting the economy through tourism. That is why we continue to support initiatives like this, which also aim to assist children in need,” he said.

Tournament coordinator Reinafrida Rwezaura from Songea Mississippi Institute (SOMI) said this year’s edition focuses on supporting children living in vulnerable conditions.

She explained that the event aims to raise over Sh50 million to fund the education of 44 disadvantaged children at various levels.