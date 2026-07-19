One Tanzanite make history with Gothia Cup under-17 title in Sweden

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's One Tanzanite Football Academy (OTFA) has written a new chapter in the country's football history after winning the Gothia Cup 2026 Boys U17 Playoff A title, becoming one of the few Tanzanian youth teams to lift a major international football trophy.

The academy sealed the prestigious title with a convincing 2-0 victory over England's Horsham in a thrilling final played in Gothenburg, Sweden last Saturday.

Saidi Lugazo and Abdul Rajab scored the goals that secured the championship as OTFA emerged victorious from a field of more than 137 teams representing countries from across the world at the Gothia Cup, widely regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious international youth football tournaments.

The triumph marks another major milestone for the Tanzanian academy, reinforcing the country's growing reputation in youth football and demonstrating that local talent can compete successfully against some of the world's finest football academies.

It also highlights the exceptional talent, discipline, determination and resilience of young Tanzanian footballers, proving they can excel on the global stage when given the right opportunities.

OTFA officials described the achievement as a victory not only for the academy but also for Tanzania, saying it reflects years of commitment to youth development, disciplined coaching and creating opportunities for talented young players to showcase their abilities internationally.

Registered under the National Sports Council (NSC Registration No. 13713), OTFA focuses on identifying and nurturing talented footballers from communities across Tanzania.

The academy combines football training with mentorship and education, aiming to produce not only professional players but also responsible young citizens.

According to the academy, more than 95 per cent of its players come from economically disadvantaged families.

To ensure financial hardship does not prevent talented youngsters from pursuing their dreams, OTFA provides transport, training equipment, playing kits, refreshments, professional coaching and opportunities to compete in local and international tournaments.

The academy believes football is a powerful tool for social transformation. Besides developing technical and tactical skills, players also benefit from programs that promote discipline, leadership, teamwork, physical fitness, confidence, mental resilience and life skills that prepare them for success both on and off the pitch.

The Gothia Cup success adds to an impressive list of international achievements by the academy.

In 2025, OTFA won the Dana Cup U16 title in Denmark, becoming the first team from East and Southern Africa to claim the championship since the tournament was established in 1982.

The academy's U18 side also reached the Dana Cup quarter-finals that year, while its teams advanced to the Gothia Cup U16 quarter-finals and the U18 Round of 16.

The latest triumph in Sweden further underlines the academy's rapid rise among elite youth football institutions.

The academy expressed gratitude to its partners and supporters, including Azania Bank, Asas Group, Mega Beverages, Derick Global, the Royal Danish Embassy in Tanzania, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the National Sports Council and the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for their continued support.

OTFA also thanked parents, coaches, volunteers and football supporters across Tanzania for their encouragement throughout the campaign, saying the historic success belongs to every Tanzanian.