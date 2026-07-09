Tanzania’s OTFA targets success and glory at Gothia Cup and Dana Cup

Dar es Salaam. One Tanzanite Football Academy (OTFA) will once again represent Tanzania at two of the world's most prestigious youth football tournaments after confirming its participation in the 2026 Gothia Cup in Sweden and the Dana Cup in Denmark.

The academy will compete from July 13 to 26 with Under-17 and Under-19 teams, travelling with a delegation of 45 players, coaches and technical officials.

It marks OTFA's second consecutive appearance at the international tournaments following a breakthrough campaign last year that earned the academy global recognition. The academy heads to Europe with confidence after making history in 2025 by becoming the first team from East and Southern Africa to win the Dana Cup Boys Under-16 title since the tournament was established in 1982.

OTFA also reached the quarter-finals of both the Gothia Cup Under-16 competition and the Dana Cup Under-18 tournament, demonstrating the growing standard of youth football development in Tanzania.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, OTFA Academy Manager Johar Khamis said the tour represents more than a football competition, describing it as an opportunity to showcase Tanzania's emerging talent on the global stage.

"Our participation is about much more than football. It is about showcasing Tanzanian talent, inspiring young people, creating life-changing international opportunities and demonstrating that our country has the potential to compete at the highest level. We are honoured to represent Tanzania once again and inspire the next generation of footballers," she said. Beyond its performances on the field, the academy says its mission is centred on youth empowerment and social transformation.

OTFA currently nurtures more than 112 young footballers, with over 95 percent coming from underprivileged families.

The academy provides professional coaching, mentorship, transport assistance, safe training environments and drinking water during training sessions, ensuring financial challenges do not prevent talented youngsters from pursuing their football dreams.

It also seeks to instill discipline, leadership, teamwork and resilience while creating pathways to higher education, professional football and international opportunities.

Ahead of the team's departure, Denmark's Ambassador to Tanzania, Jesper Kammersgaard, hosted OTFA players and officials at his residence on July 8 in recognition of the academy's achievements and its contribution to strengthening sporting ties between Tanzania and Denmark.

The ambassador has supported the academy since its historic Dana Cup triumph, having visited the team's training base at Kijitonyama ground famous known as Bora ground , in 2025 to congratulate the players after their title-winning campaign.

During the farewell reception, Kammersgaard encouraged the young footballers to serve as ambassadors for Tanzania by displaying discipline, excellence and sportsmanship while helping showcase the country's football potential as it prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Kenya and Uganda.

OTFA has rapidly emerged as one of Tanzania's leading youth football development institutions. Besides its success at international tournaments, the academy reached the semi-finals of the Under-15 category and the quarter-finals of the Under-17 division at the 2024 Chipkizi Cup.

Its player development program has also produced tangible results. Five academy graduates have secured football opportunities with clubs in Spain and Nigeria, while three players have joined Simba SC, another three have signed for Azam FC and one has moved to Fountain Gate FC.

The academy has further strengthened its technical program by hosting coaching clinics led by trainers with experience from FC Barcelona's youth system and Nàstic Academy, exposing young Tanzanian players and local coaches to international coaching standards.

OTFA also expressed its appreciation to the government under the leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for its continued commitment to youth empowerment and sports development.

The academy further thanked the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the National Sports Council (NSC), Azania Bank Plc, Mega Beverages Ltd, ASAS Group, and other partners for their unwavering support in promoting youth football development and making the academy's international campaign possible..