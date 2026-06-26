Pazi beat Vijana as Dar City set for sixth league outing

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Dar City will be in action tonight when they face Chui in a Basketball Dar es Salaam League fixture scheduled at the Don Bosco court in Mbuyuni, with tip-off set for 8pm.

The match will mark Dar City’s sixth appearance since returning from their campaign at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals held in Kigali, Rwanda, where they gained valuable international experience.

Head coach Mohammed Mbwana said his side expects a challenging encounter despite maintaining an unbeaten run in the domestic league so far. “We managed to win the first five matches. Actually, the league is very tough despite our unbeaten run,” said Mbwana, stressing that consistency will be key as the season progresses. Meanwhile, Pazi Basketball Club continued their strong form with a commanding 60–47 victory over Vijana “City Bulls” in a lively league encounter played at the same venue on Wednesday night.

The match attracted a strong crowd, with both teams showing early intensity before Pazi asserted control in the second half. Pazi started well, edging the first quarter 13–10 through fast breaks and disciplined defensive organisation. Vijana responded in the second quarter, tightening their defence and improving shooting accuracy to level the game at 24–24 by halftime.

After the break, Pazi returned with renewed energy and sharper execution.

Their improved ball movement and aggressive defence allowed them to dominate the third quarter 42–35, shifting momentum firmly in their favour.

In the final quarter, Pazi managed the game effectively, maintaining composure to seal a deserved victory and extend their strong run in the league. Lerry Essonomme led Pazi’s charge with a game-high 19 points, combining pace and precision in attack.

He was well supported by Isaya Njamakoya with 10 points and Yannick Safari, who added nine points.

For Vijana City Bulls, Victor Michael top-scored with 13 points, while Fares Daniel contributed 12 points in a determined but unsuccessful effort.

In another fixture, ABB secured an 82–72 win over Srelio in a fast-paced contest that saw momentum swing between both sides.

The opening quarter ended 19–19 before ABB took control to lead 38–33 at halftime. Martin Kilo led ABB with 19 points, supported by Enerico Maengela’s 17 points.