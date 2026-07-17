Playoff race goes down to the wire as Caravans T20 Cup enters decisive weekend

Dar es Salaam. The battle for the Petrofuel TCA Caravans T20 Cup 2026 playoffs will reach a decisive stage this weekend, with only two qualification places available and the leading teams separated by narrow margins in the Super Six standings.

Aurobindo AKSC currently leads the table with four points from three matches and a net run rate of +1.24. Alliance Caravans is second with four points from two matches and remains unbeaten, while Mapito Upanga SC is close behind with three points from two matches and a net run rate of +1.04.

Tournament representative Girish Kumar said the qualification race remained open, with both match results and net run rate likely to determine which teams advance.

“With only the top two teams qualifying for the playoffs, every match is important and potentially every run could influence who progresses through net run rate,” Kumar said.

The weekend begins on Saturday, July 18, 2026 when Tossil SCC faces Mapito Upanga SC at Leaders Ground. Sunday’s programme will feature Aruti Aces against Novum Lions, Aurobindo AKSC against Tossil SCC, and Alliance Caravans against Mapito Upanga SC.

The meeting between Alliance Caravans and Mapito Upanga SC could prove particularly important, with both teams firmly involved in the race for the top two places.

“The performances of Aurobindo AKSC, Alliance Caravans and Mapito Upanga SC will be particularly important, although the other teams still have an opportunity to influence the qualification race and keep their campaigns alive,” Kumar said.

The tournament has so far produced 4,580 runs and 249 wickets from 19 matches involving 137 players. Batsmen have struck 375 fours and 129 sixes, while the bowling highlights include four four-wicket hauls, one five-wicket haul and a hat-trick.

Aruti Aces holds the highest team total after scoring 181 for five, while Vishnu Balaji of Tossil SCC has recorded the tournament’s highest individual score of 115.

Sanjay Bom of Mapito Upanga SC has produced the best bowling figures of the competition after taking five wickets for 11 runs.

The contest for individual honours is also finely balanced. Balaji currently leads the Player of the Series standings with 547 points, only four ahead of Abhishek Kumar, who has accumulated 543 points. Dhrumit Mehta follows with 433 points, while Ajay Yadav has 417.

Kumar said the close individual contest had added further interest to the competition by rewarding players for consistent contributions across different areas of the game.

“The race is extremely close. With just four points separating the top two players, every run scored, wicket taken and contribution in the field can influence the final rankings,” he said.

“The Pigabet Player of the Series Award recognises overall contribution across batting, bowling, fielding and match-winning performances. It gives spectators another contest to follow alongside the race for the championship.”

The award is supported by PigaBet as part of the tournament’s recognition of consistent and outstanding individual performances.

With qualification places and individual honours still undecided, the weekend is expected to produce some of the tournament’s most competitive cricket as the teams make their final push towards the playoffs.