Why online reviews are a key driver of customer decisions

Dar es Salaam. Businesses have long relied on advertising, word-of-mouth recommendations and face-to-face interactions to build their reputations.

Today, however, digital platforms are reshaping that landscape, with online reviews and social media comments increasingly influencing purchasing decisions before customers even step through the door.

From restaurants and hotels to retail shops and online stores, businesses are facing a new reality where customer experiences shared online can either attract new clients or drive them away.

Technology enthusiast Dominick Dismas said online reviews had fundamentally changed the relationship between businesses and consumers by giving customers greater influence over a brand’s reputation.

“People have often formed opinions about a business before visiting it. Reviews have become one of the first sources of information customers use when making decisions,” he said.

He noted that online reviews help consumers make informed choices while also presenting new challenges for businesses, as negative experiences can spread rapidly across digital platforms.

“We’ve moved from traditional word of mouth, where experiences were shared with a few people, to digital platforms where a single comment can reach thousands,” he said.

The shift has also transformed consumer behaviour, with many people now checking reviews before visiting unfamiliar businesses or purchasing from new sellers.

Dar es Salaam resident Maryam Hassan said she regularly reads online reviews before trying a new restaurant or service.

“Before going to a restaurant, I usually check what other customers are saying. Positive reviews encourage me to visit, while negative comments can change my decision,” she said.

She added that reviews provide valuable insights from people who have already experienced a product or service.

For businesses, customer feedback has become an important driver of service improvement and stronger customer relationships.

Restaurant owner John Namala said digital platforms had changed how businesses handled complaints because customer experiences now reached much wider audiences.

“In the past, an unhappy customer would share their experience with a few people. Today, the same complaint can reach thousands online,” he said.

However, he said online reviews had also created opportunities for businesses that consistently delivered quality services.

“Good reviews attract new customers because people trust the experiences shared by other consumers,” he said.

The impact has been particularly significant for online businesses, where customers often purchase products without meeting sellers in person.

Online retailer Asha Mallya said many buyers now read previous customer comments before completing a purchase.

“People want to know whether other customers received quality products and reliable service before trusting a seller,” she said.

Digital marketing expert Katty Salumu said businesses should view online reviews as an essential part of customer engagement rather than simply a marketing tool.

He warned that companies which ignored customer feedback risked losing potential customers as consumers increasingly valued experiences alongside products and services.

“Customers today don’t only search for products; they also search for experiences. A business with many negative reviews can struggle to convince new customers,” he said.

Mr Salumu added that a strong online reputation could only be built through consistently delivering quality products, excellent service and positive customer experiences.

“A positive online reputation comes from quality service and satisfied customers,” he said.