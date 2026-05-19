NBC Dodoma Marathon ignites for seventh edition, targets record 15,000 runners

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s road racing calendar is set for another thrilling chapter after the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) officially flagged off the seventh edition of the NBC Dodoma Marathon, scheduled for July 26, 2026 in Dodoma City, with organizers targeting a record-breaking field of more than 15,000 runners from Tanzania and across the globe.

Fresh from last season’s impressive turnout of over 12,000 participants, the marathon continues to rise in stature as one of Tanzania’s premier long-distance running events, combining elite competition, community participation and life-changing social impact under one banner.

The official launch ceremony, held in Dar es Salaam, brought together key stakeholders behind the race, including officials from the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF), sponsors and NBC staff members.

Speaking during the launch, NBC Managing Director Theobald Sabi said the seventh edition carries renewed ambition — not only to elevate the race experience, but also to deepen its impact on healthcare and community development across Tanzania.

“As we continue building the NBC Dodoma Marathon, our vision is for this race to remain much more than an athletics competition. This is a race for hope, a race for health and ultimately, a race dedicated to saving lives,” said Sabi.

According to Sabi, this year’s edition aims to raise funds that will support efforts to reduce maternal and infant deaths during childbirth, facilitate heart surgeries for children suffering from cardiac conditions, and strengthen bone marrow transplant services for children living with sickle cell disease.

The marathon will once again feature four race categories — the 5KM fun run, the 10KM road race, the Half Marathon (21KM) and the grueling Full Marathon (42KM), expected to attract strong competition from both local and international runners.

Sabi noted that since its inception six years ago, the NBC Dodoma Marathon has raised more than TZS 1.5 billion to support various healthcare initiatives across the country.

He explained that more than 80 percent of the funds raised have been directed toward the fight against cervical cancer through a partnership with the Ocean Road Cancer Institute. Through the initiative, over 200,000 women have undergone health screening, while many others have received treatment and fully recovered.

“Since 2023, we have also contributed more than TZS 400 million toward diploma scholarships for 200 midwives through our partnership with the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation. The objective is to help reduce maternal and child mortality during childbirth, and this year we are looking to expand the program to reach even more healthcare professionals,” he added.

Sabi further revealed that NBC has allocated TZS 200 million this season to support pediatric heart surgeries through JKCI, alongside another TZS 200 million aimed at strengthening bone marrow transplant services for children living with sickle cell disease through Benjamin Mkapa Hospital.





“All these achievements have been made possible through the strong support of our stakeholders and partners who have stood with us throughout this journey. We sincerely appreciate all our sponsors and partners for continuing to back these important efforts,” he said.

Speaking at the event, JKCI Director Dr Peter Kisenge said the institute currently has more than 1,500 children waiting for heart surgery, with treatment costs ranging from TZS 4 million to TZS 8 million per child.

“NBC Dodoma Marathon has brought hope to many families with children suffering from heart conditions. This support will help us procure medical equipment and improve treatment services. Statistics show that out of every 100 children born, two are born with heart complications,” said Dr. Kisenge.

He added that beyond supporting treatment, the marathon has also become a powerful platform for promoting fitness, active lifestyles and the fight against non-communicable diseases through sport and exercise.

On his part, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abel Makubi said bone marrow transplant treatment for a child living with sickle cell disease can cost as much as TZS 200 million, making the partnership a significant boost toward expanding specialist training in the field.

“So far, 30 children have successfully undergone bone marrow transplants and recovered. Our target now is to increase the number of beneficiaries from the current 10 children annually to 30 every year. We believe NBC Dodoma Marathon will continue to serve as a major source of hope for these children and their families,” said Prof. Makubi.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mkapa Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ellen Mkondya-Senkoro said the partnership between BMF and the NBC Dodoma Marathon, which began in 2023, has enabled the training of 200 midwives and nurses from public health facilities who are now serving in more than 150 health centers across 31 districts nationwide.

Representatives speaking on behalf of the marathon sponsors, including Sanlam Allianz Tanzania and GSM Group, said their continued support stems from the marathon’s strong commitment to using sport as a vehicle for saving lives and driving positive social transformation.