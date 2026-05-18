Randeep vows to fly Tanzania’s flag high in international rally scene

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian rally driver Randeep Singh has vowed to continue flying the country’s flag high in international motorsport competitions following his historic triumph in the 2026 Uganda National Rally Championship (NRC).

Randeep made history after becoming the first Tanzanian driver to win the prestigious Uganda NRC title during the recently concluded Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, one of the biggest motorsport events in the region.

The talented driver from the Asas Rally Team also secured an impressive third-place finish overall in the African Rally Championship event after completing the demanding 201-kilometre rally in two hours, seven minutes and 2.5 seconds aboard his Ford Fiesta Proto.

Speaking after the achievement, Randeep said his success has motivated him to work even harder and ensure Tanzania continues earning respect in regional and international rally competitions.

“I am very proud to make history for Tanzania by winning the Uganda NRC title. This achievement is not only for me but for the whole country,” said Randeep.

“I want to continue representing Tanzania well and bring more honour to the nation through rally competitions outside the country.”

Randeep described the competition as one of the toughest rallies he has competed in, noting that consistency, teamwork and preparation played a major role in his success.

The Tanzanian driver praised his sponsors, the Asas Rally Team, mechanics and supporters for standing behind him throughout the challenging event.

“The support from the team was incredible. The mechanics, engineers and fans gave us confidence from the beginning until the final stage.

Without them, this success would not have been possible,” he said.

The rally was won by Kenyan driver Karan Patel in a Skoda Fabia, while fellow Kenyan Samman Vohra finished second overall.

Uganda’s experienced driver Yasin Nasser settled for third place in the standings.

Apart from Randeep, Tanzania was represented by Manveer Birdi and Ahmed Huwel, but both failed to finish the rally due to mechanical problems.

Randeep’s historic achievement is expected to inspire more Tanzanian drivers to participate in international rally events as the country continues making progress in motorsport.