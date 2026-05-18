Randeep vows to fly Tanzania’s flag high in international rally scene

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian rally driver Randeep Singh has vowed to continue flying the country’s flag high in international motorsport competitions following his historic triumph in the 2026 Uganda National Rally Championship (NRC).
Randeep made history after becoming the first Tanzanian driver to win the prestigious Uganda NRC title during the recently concluded Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, one of the biggest motorsport events in the region.
The talented driver from the Asas Rally Team also secured an impressive third-place finish overall in the African Rally Championship event after completing the demanding 201-kilometre rally in two hours, seven minutes and 2.5 seconds aboard his Ford Fiesta Proto.