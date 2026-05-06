Tanzanian drivers eye strong ARC points haul in Uganda

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania drivers start their title hunt in the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, set to take place from Wednesday to Saturday in Mbarara, with a determined lineup seeking a strong foothold in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

The country’s charge will be led by experienced driver Ahmed Huwel, who makes his return to the continental series behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. Huwel’s comeback adds crucial experience and ambition to Tanzania’s campaign as the battle for points intensifies. Joining him are Randeep Singh, navigated by Enoch Olinga in a Ford Fiesta Proto, and Manveer Birdi with co-driver Victor Jackson in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo. The trio of Huwel, Singh and Birdi forms Tanzania’s core representation, each aiming to deliver competitive performances against some of Africa’s best rally crews.

Birdi expressed confidence ahead of the event, pointing to solid preparations and a focused mindset despite the expected tough competition.

“We are ready for the event. The team has worked hard to prepare the car and ourselves, and our target is to do our best and finish strongly,” he said.

He added that consistency will be key in a championship featuring elite drivers.

“We know it won’t be easy because the championship has very strong drivers, but we are focused on our performance. If we stay consistent and avoid mistakes, we can achieve a good result,” he noted.

The rally, which follows the season-opening Safari Rally Kenya, will cover 569.16 kilometres, including 201.85 kilometres of competitive stages across the challenging terrains of Mbarara and Kiruhura.

Crews will face a mix of fast and technical sections such as Kaguta, Ankola Cow, Charles Muhangi, Mama and the demanding Rukaari stage, all expected to test both skill and endurance.

In the championship standings, Kenyan driver Karan Patel and co-driver Tauseef Khan lead with 49 points, ahead of compatriots Aakif Virani and Zahir Shah. Defending champions Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba will also be eager to capitalise on home advantage.

The event begins with reconnaissance and scrutineering before engines fire up for the qualifying stage and shakedown, with the main competition scheduled for Friday and Saturday.