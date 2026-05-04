Singh, Manveer lead Tanzania charge in Uganda ARC round

Dar es Salaam. Two Tanzanian crews flying the ASAS flag are brimming with confidence ahead of the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, set to take place from Wednesday to Saturday in Mbarara.

The crews include Randeep Singh alongside navigator Enoch Olinga in a Ford Fiesta Proto, and Manveer Birdi with navigator Victor Jackson in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo.

Speaking ahead of the event, Birdi expressed optimism about their preparations and ambitions for the rally. “We are ready for the event. The team has worked hard to prepare the car and ourselves, and our target is to do our best and finish strongly,” said Birdi.

He added that the competition will be tough but believes the team has what it takes to compete at a high level. “We know it won’t be easy because the championship has very strong drivers, but we are focused on our performance. If we stay consistent and avoid mistakes, we can achieve a good result,” he noted. The rally marks the second round of the FIA African Rally Championship season, following the Safari Rally Kenya. Kenyan driver Karan Patel and co-driver Tauseef Khan currently lead the standings with 49 points, ahead of compatriots Aakif Virani and Zahir Shah.

Tanzania’s participation is further boosted by the return of experienced driver Ahmed Huwel, who is making his comeback in the continental series with a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. The rally will cover 569.16 kilometres, including 201.85 kilometres of competitive stages across the scenic but demanding Kiruhura and Mbarara region.

Drivers will face iconic sections such as Kaguta, Ankola Cow, Charles Muhangi, Mama and the technical Rukaari stage.

Activities begin with reconnaissance and scrutineering before the engines roar to life with the qualifying stage and shakedown.

The main competition unfolds on Friday and Saturday, culminating in the prize giving ceremony. Defending champions Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba will be eager to bounce back on home soil, while several Kenyan crews are also expected to mount a strong challenge.