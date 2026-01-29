Simba, Azam return to league action after Caf Cup outings

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League continues today with two major fixtures involving title contenders Simba SC and Azam FC, as the race for points intensifies at both ends of the table.

Simba will host Mashujaa FC at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in a 4pm kickoff, while Azam FC will entertain Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) United at the Azam Complex from 7pm.

The matches come at a crucial time for all four teams, with each side eager to improve its position in the standings currently dominated by defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), who sit top with 22 points from eight matches.

Simba, placed sixth with 13 points from six matches, will be desperate to return to winning ways after a difficult run that has tested both the squad and their supporters.

The Msimbazi Street giants have struggled to find consistency across competitions, going through a four-match spell that has produced disappointing outcomes and increased pressure on head coach Steven Barker.

A major source of frustration for Simba fans has been the team’s recent results against Azam FC, who have beaten them twice in a short period.

Simba first lost 2-0 in a league match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 7 last year, before suffering another setback when they were edged 1-0 in the semifinals of the Mapinduzi Cup at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Upon returning to league action, Simba were held to a 1-1 draw by Mtibwa Sugar at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on January 8, a result that left them with more questions than answers.

Their struggles continued on the continental stage where they lost 1-0 to Tunisia’s Esperance in the Caf Champions League, a defeat that further highlighted the need for sharper finishing and stronger game management.

Today’s clash against Mashujaa therefore offers Simba a timely chance to bounce back, restore belief, and give their supporters something to celebrate. With their home crowd behind them, Barker’s side will be expected to push forward from the start and avoid the defensive lapses that have cost them in recent matches.

Mashujaa, currently eighth with 13 points from 10 matches, will also be fighting for a positive result as they attempt to regain momentum.

Records show the team has failed to win in their last three matches, a run that began with a heavy 6-0 defeat to Yanga at the KMC Complex. They then settled for two consecutive goalless draws against Coastal Union and Dodoma Jiji FC.

Mashujaa head coach Salum Mayanga has made it clear that his side is targeting a strong performance against Simba, viewing the match as an opportunity to return to winning form and climb higher in the standings.

Later in the evening, attention will shift to the Azam Complex where Azam FC face TRA United in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the day.

Azam, placed seventh with 13 points from seven matches, will be aiming to bounce back after being held to a goalless draw by Fountain Gate FC.

The Chamazi-based side have shown they can compete at a high level, and they will be determined to secure maximum points at home as they push to close the gap on the teams above them.