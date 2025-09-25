Simba SC host Fountain Gate amid squad crisis for visitors

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football powerhouse, Simba SC, will face Fountain Gate FC tonight at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in what promises to be a captivating Tanzanian Premier League clash.

The game will start at 7pm, and it is expected to be interesting because of the problems the visiting team is facing.

Fountain Gate FC will take the field with just 10 available players, including two goalkeepers, following registration complications and injuries sustained in their opening match, a 1-0 loss to Mbeya City.

Despite these hurdles, head coach Denis Kitambi remains firm. “We know the numbers are against us, but we are focused on maximizing the players we have and showing our quality,” Kitambi said.

He said that his team will approach the game with tactical discipline and determination, aiming to make life difficult for Simba despite their limited resources.

Simba, meanwhile, are navigating a period of transition on the technical bench. Seleman Matola leads the squad, with Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman serving as interim coach following the departure of Fadlu Davids, who has joined Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic.

The duo will be tasked with ensuring Simba start the season strongly and maintain their winning culture, particularly against a side they have historically dominated. The head-to-head record heavily favors Simba. Fountain Gate FC, formerly known as Singida Big Stars, have never beaten Simba in six league meetings.

Previous encounters have often been high-scoring, with Simba achieving emphatic wins of 4-0, 3-1, and 3-1, while Fountain Gate’s only draws against Simba ended 1-1.

This dominance gives Simba a psychological edge going into the match, but Kitambi is confident his team can rise to the occasion.“

The league is competitive, and Fountain Gate will want to bounce back from their opening loss. But we are ready and determined to start the season with three points,” Matola said.

He added that Simba’s preparation has focused on blending tactical discipline with attacking creativity, ensuring that the team can exploit the visitors’ numerical disadvantage while minimizing defensive lapses.

Fountain Gate’s challenges extend beyond the limited squad. Only 14 players are available due to technical issues in the international TMS registration system, and four of their players were sidelined in the first match.

Kitambi acknowledges these difficulties but insists his team will not be intimidated. “The pressure is more on Simba, as they are expected to win. Our aim is to show our quality and resilience despite the circumstances,” he said.

The coach also noted that the team has worked on tactical adjustments following the Mbeya City game, focusing on maintaining shape and creating opportunities with fewer players. Tonight’s match will test both coaches’ tactical skills and the mental resilience of the players.