Spurs, Thunder top 2026–2027 NBA title odds, Knicks fourth

According to opening odds released by DraftKings shortly after the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, New York enters the 2026-27 season with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA title at +700.
Instead, the teams leading the betting market are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, who were the two finalists in the Western Conference playoffs.
The Thunder, champions of the 2024-25 season, and the Spurs, who reached this year’s NBA Finals before losing to New York in five games, are tied as the favourites at +250. The Boston Celtics are next in line at +550. Despite earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, Boston suffered a surprising first-round playoff exit but remains highly regarded by oddsmakers heading into next year.
Following the Knicks, there is a significant gap in the odds. The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets are listed at +2800, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers all sit at +3000.
The Miami Heat are priced at +4000, followed by the Golden State Warriors at +4500 and the Philadelphia 76ers at +5500.
The Houston Rockets have odds of +6000, while the Los Angeles Clippers stand at +7500. The Orlando Magic are listed at +8000, with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets both at +9000.
Further down the list, the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are at +10000, while the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are each at +12000. The Utah Jazz are given +20000 odds, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are all at +25000.
At the bottom of the championship odds board are the Memphis Grizzlies (+50000), Chicago Bulls (+75000) and Sacramento Kings (+100000), making the Kings the biggest long shot to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy next summer.
While the Knicks have finally reached the top of the NBA mountain, the early betting markets suggest they will once again need to overcome expectations if they are to become back-to-back champions in the 2026-27 season. (Reuters)