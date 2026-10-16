St Matthew’s backs sports, skills to prepare graduates for life beyond school

Dar es Salaam. Sports and vocational skills are emerging as important tools in preparing young people for life beyond the classroom, with 196 graduates of St Matthew’s Secondary School in Kongowe, Coast Region, urged to develop their talents into potential sources of employment.

The graduates, who completed Form Four studies in arts, science and commerce, were encouraged to use the skills acquired at school to pursue opportunities in sports and other practical fields as they prepare to enter the next stage of their lives.

Coast Regional Education Officer Jimmy Nkwamu said young people must nurture their talents while preserving Tanzanian cultural values, warning that the erosion of moral standards presented a challenge to the younger generation.

He urged the graduates to remain grounded in their culture as they explore opportunities in a changing world.

The message also places responsibility on schools to prepare students not only for examinations and further education but also for practical life, where talent, discipline and creativity can open doors to employment and self-reliance.

St Matthew’s has incorporated sports, including basketball, football and netball, into its educational activities, giving students opportunities to develop their abilities beyond academic subjects.

These activities can help young people build teamwork, discipline, confidence and leadership skills, qualities that are valuable both on the playing field and in the workplace.

For students who pursue sports professionally, such foundations can also support pathways into competitive play, coaching, officiating and other areas of the sports industry.

However, translating talent into sustainable careers requires more than participation. Young people need structured training, access to competitions, mentorship and opportunities to progress from school-level activities into organised sports.

The school’s emphasis on practical learning also includes bread-making, a skill that could help graduates explore small businesses and other income-generating activities.

St Matthew’s School director, Pastor Annasima Mtembei, urged the graduates to apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired during their studies to create opportunities for themselves and contribute to community development.

Her message highlighted the importance of self-employment at a time when school leavers must consider different routes to economic independence.

With 196 students completing Form Four, the school’s combination of academic subjects, vocational activities and sports offers a reminder of the role education can play in developing a broad range of abilities.

The challenge now is for the graduates to build on that foundation by identifying their strengths, improving their skills and seeking opportunities to turn their interests into productive careers.

For those drawn to sports, the next step will be to pursue training and competition seriously, while those interested in vocational activities can develop their skills into viable businesses.