Swimmer Borega makes history as Tanzania wins lone ANOCA Zone five Africa medal

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Lorita Lameck Borega has written her name into the country’s swimming history after winning bronze at the just-concluded ANOCA Zone V Youth Games, delivering Tanzania’s only medal at the regional competition.

Borega, Tanzania’s sole swimmer at the Nairobi Games, clocked 1:11.92 to finish third in the women’s 14-17 100 metres freestyle and become the first Tanzanian swimmer to win a medal at the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games.

The achievement was made more significant by the circumstances. With Tanzania represented by only one swimmer, Borega carried the country’s entire swimming challenge and emerged on the podium against athletes from some of the region’s strongest swimming programs.

Kenya dominated the swimming competition with 12 gold, 10 silver and one bronze medal, followed by Uganda with nine medals. Rwanda collected six bronze medals, while Tanzania, Ethiopia and Sudan each secured one bronze.

Borega finished behind Kenya’s Macrine Kalombo, who won gold in 1:03.01, while Isabelle Mwangi took silver in 1:04.30.

Her coach and Tanzania Olympic Committee representative, Khalid Rushaka OLY, commended Borega for the achievement, saying the medal was a reward for her commitment and hard work in training.

“Borega has shown great determination and discipline throughout her preparation. Winning Tanzania’s first swimming medal at the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games is a remarkable achievement, and she deserves recognition for the effort she has put into her development,” said Rushaka.

He said the result should encourage Borega to remain focused on her long-term development while inspiring other young Tanzanian swimmers to pursue the sport competitively.

“This medal is not only important for Borega but also for Tanzanian swimming. It shows that our young athletes have the ability to compete at this level when they receive the right support, training and exposure. I hope this achievement will motivate more young swimmers to believe in themselves,” he said.

Rushaka stressed that the achievement should be treated as a starting point rather than an endpoint, calling for continued investment in youth swimming and greater international exposure.

“We must now build on this achievement. Borega needs more international competitions to gain experience and improve her times, while we also need to identify and support more young swimmers across Tanzania,” he said.

For Borega, the medal is another milestone in a career increasingly marked by breakthroughs. Earlier this year, the North Coast Swimming Club swimmer became the first Tanzanian female swimmer to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships in Mauritius, advancing in both the 5km and 3km freestyle events.

She was also part of Tanzania’s historic debut at the 2025 African Aquatic Junior and Senior Open Water Swimming Championship in Mombasa, where she was the only female swimmer in a four-member team that helped Tanzania finish seventh among nine countries.

Her potential was evident at junior level. At the 2022 Tanzania National Open Swimming Championships, Borega won five gold medals and one silver, collecting 116 points to top her age category. She was also credited with breaking four national records.

At the Nairobi Games, she competed in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, finishing fourth in the 50m in 31.88 seconds and recording 2:35.68 in the 200m.

For Tanzania, Borega’s bronze is therefore more than an isolated success. It highlights both the country’s limited depth in youth swimming and the potential that can emerge when talented athletes receive proper support and international competition.

The Zone V Games, which brought together more than 300 young athletes from 11 countries, provided an important platform for identifying future elite competitors.